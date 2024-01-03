Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical

#Mosque #Imam #Shot #Unknown #Person #Condition #Critical

New Jersey

A mosque imam in Newark, New Jersey, United States (US) was shot by an unknown person. The victim is now in critical condition.

Reporting from AFP, Thursday (4/1/2024), the police have not provided a motive for the shooting. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage confirmed “Police responded to a call of a man shot,” on Wednesday morning.

Frage said the victim was taken to a local hospital. He reported “(The victim) is reported to be in critical condition,”.

Officers confirmed that the victim was the mosque imam. The shooting incident occurred outside the mosque. An investigation has now been carried out by the authorities.

Since the outbreak of the Hamas vs Israel war, there has been an increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks throughout the United States.

Images published by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) showed police vehicles deployed outside the Muhammad Mosque-Newark, a two-story yellow and green complex.

“We are very concerned about this incident and pray for the priest’s speedy recovery. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should immediately contact local police,” said CAIR New Jersey communications manager Dina Sayedahmed.

(one by one)

Also Read:  Why a US man turns out to be innocent but has been imprisoned for 48 years

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel’s Pretext ‘Attacked Hamas Office Not Lebanon’ Reaps Criticism
Israel’s Pretext ‘Attacked Hamas Office Not Lebanon’ Reaps Criticism
Posted on
2023 closes at +19%. The best-selling models
2023 closes at +19%. The best-selling models
Posted on
Who has the right to own a meteorite after it lands on Earth?
Who has the right to own a meteorite after it lands on Earth?
Posted on
Alert in Timiș – A man climbed onto the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and has been threatening to throw himself for several hours (VIDEO) – News from sources
Alert in Timiș – A man climbed onto the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and has been threatening to throw himself for several hours (VIDEO) – News from sources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News