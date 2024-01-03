Mosque Imam in US Shot by Unknown Person, His Condition is Critical

#Mosque #Imam #Shot #Unknown #Person #Condition #Critical

New Jersey –

A mosque imam in Newark, New Jersey, United States (US) was shot by an unknown person. The victim is now in critical condition.

Reporting from AFP, Thursday (4/1/2024), the police have not provided a motive for the shooting. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage confirmed “Police responded to a call of a man shot,” on Wednesday morning.

Frage said the victim was taken to a local hospital. He reported “(The victim) is reported to be in critical condition,”.

Officers confirmed that the victim was the mosque imam. The shooting incident occurred outside the mosque. An investigation has now been carried out by the authorities.

Since the outbreak of the Hamas vs Israel war, there has been an increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks throughout the United States.

Images published by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) showed police vehicles deployed outside the Muhammad Mosque-Newark, a two-story yellow and green complex.

“We are very concerned about this incident and pray for the priest’s speedy recovery. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should immediately contact local police,” said CAIR New Jersey communications manager Dina Sayedahmed.

(one by one)