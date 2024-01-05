Mosques loudly talk about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children

#Mosques #loudly #talk #reproductive #health #rights #parents #children







Ahmed Kassab





Published on: Friday, January 5, 2024 – 2:55 PM | Last updated: Friday, January 5, 2024 – 2:55 p.m

Mosques in the governorates of the Republic spoke loudly today, Friday, about reproductive health between the rights of parents and children, in cooperation between endowment scholars and doctors at the Ministry of Health and Population, where the imams of the mosques delivered the Friday sermon, and an elite group of doctors from the Ministry of Health spoke after performing the Friday prayer to educate citizens about the population issue.

Endowment scholars have confirmed that the right of the child and the right of his parents necessitate birth control, and that the point in our religion is not the abundance of numbers, but rather their efficiency, sufficiency, and role in the architecture of the universe, and that the one who reflects on the purposes of the noble Sharia sees Islam’s concern for reproductive health through its care for the mother’s right to health and life, and the right of the parents to enjoy life. Generous, and the ability to carry out the responsibility that God Almighty has entrusted to them in raising offspring, as our Prophet (may God bless him and grant him peace) says: (Each of you is a shepherd and each of you is responsible for his flock. The imam is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock, and the man is a shepherd for his family and is responsible. On behalf of his flock, and the woman is a shepherd In her husband’s house and responsible for her flock, and our master Omar bin Al-Khattab (may God be pleased with him) says: “Discipline your son, for you are responsible for your son, as long as you teach him.”

They added that Islam’s concern for reproductive health is its care for the child’s right to breastfeeding for two full years, without another child competing with him during that period. In order to preserve his right to proper nutrition that would help build his body strong, as God Almighty says: {And his gestation and weaning are thirty months}, and God Almighty says: {And mothers shall breastfeed their children for two full years, for those who He wanted to complete breastfeeding.

They noted that this indicates that when the child is breastfed during pregnancy, the infant is either deprived of this right, or at least some of it. On the one hand, a large portion of the materials that make up its food will be used to form the fetus attached to its mother’s body, and the infant will not find enough of it; That is why it was called Laban al-Ghaila, as if each of the two children had deducted part of his brother’s rights. Which may expose either of them, or both, to weakness, and a person is commanded to avoid all of that.

They pointed out that our approach to this issue is not limited to the economic aspects, but must highlight, in addition to these economic effects, all the health, psychological, family and societal effects that can be reflected in the lives of children, parents and the entire family, then society, then the state, as uncontrolled population increase has no effect. Not only does it affect the individual or the family, but it may constitute serious harm to countries that do not take scientific measures in dealing with their population issues, while we emphasize that the breadth and distress of this issue are not measured by the standards of individuals in isolation from the conditions of countries and their general capabilities.

Doctors of the Ministry of Health confirmed that the health aspect of families is very, very important and can be called strong demographic characteristics, stressing that according to reports of the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, there are more than 5 thousand new children every day, and that the consequences of this number in terms of the cost that the state bears for work. To provide health, educational and social services.

They also stressed that there are many health problems that harm the family, including repeated unregulated pregnancies and early marriage, which makes the girl unable to bear a child psychologically and physically, which causes danger to her life, as well as the fate of children who are born weak and incomplete, resulting in many deformities and disabilities. In addition to the right of parents to a healthy and peaceful life, the stability of the Egyptian family begins with enjoying a good healthy life that includes a healthy body, mind, and social life.