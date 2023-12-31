Most and least known ministers in the government

#ministers #government

Ebba Busch is best known but also least popular in the government.

And Gender Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg has succeeded in the impossible – fewer people know her today than a year ago.

The fact is that the Swedish people only recognize half of the ministers.

The ministerial post can be thankless. To become known, liked, respected – all the things that are hard currency for a politician – requires not only hard work, but also a strategic portfolio and a bit of luck.

When the government took office in the fall of 2022, many ministers were new to the public. At the time, the most unknown minister was the moderate Camilla Waltersson Grönvall. Waltersson Grönvall had in and of herself sat in the Riksdag for 12 years when she became Minister of Social Security, but by all accounts made a pale impression on the public. Equally unknown at the time was EU Minister Jessika Roswall. She, too, a moderate Member of Parliament.

More unknown ministers at the time were KD’s Rural Affairs Minister Peter Kullgren and Civil Affairs Minister Erik Slottner.

And they have continued to be. Jessika Roswall is still Sweden’s most unknown minister and the others mentioned above are not far behind.

Managed to become less known

Another minister who is also in the top three of the most unknown ministers is Paulina Brandberg. Brandberg is Minister for Gender Equality and belongs to the Liberals. She has also managed the feat of becoming less famous in the past year than she was in December 2022.

Now it might feel a little unfair – but also expected – that it is precisely these ministers who end up in the bottom league. The demand for an EU minister is hardly particularly high and being an equality minister in a government where equality is mostly a labor market measure is not easy either.

So what are the emotions that make people remember a politician? It does not seem to be optimism and number of hours in the spotlight. Among the most famous ministers we also find the most unpopular.

The least popular is Ebba Busch

Pretty much everyone knows who Christian Democrat party leader Ebba Busch is, but she is also the government’s least popular minister. Followed by Romina Pourmokhtari (L), Johan Pehrson (L), Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Elisabeth Svantesson (M). They are unpopular but also among the most well-known ministers in the government.

As with most things, enough is best. It is the same for ministers. Fairly famous, most popular. In Aftonbladet/Demoskop’s survey, Defense Minister Pål Jonsson is the government’s most popular minister. Second come Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson comes first in eighth place.

Ingratitude is the world’s reward. In any case, if you are a minister and especially if you are a Christian Democratic minister. In this government, you are then either unpopular or unknown.

Footnote: Aftonbladet/Demoskop’s survey also shows the Swedish people’s rating of the ministers (see bar further down). A grade calculated according to the percentage of very or fairly good grades. The measurement shows that the minister’s rating is on average at the same level as last year, 2.7 out of 5.

Only the three with the highest rating are above the midpoint of the scale (3). Pål Jonson is the only minister who has improved his rating (calculated as an average value) from last year.

About the survey

The survey was carried out by Demoskop on behalf of Aftonbladet within the framework of the Inizio panel, which reflects the Swedish people. The target group is the general public aged 16 and over. The survey includes 1,271 interviews during the period 5 – 14 December 2023 and is conducted as a web survey. The selection is pre-stratified and weighted by age, gender, region and party in the previous election.

Questions about the survey are answered by Johan Martinsson or Karin Nelsson.

