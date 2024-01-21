Most asked topics of the MIR 2024 exam: Queen cardiology

#asked #topics #MIR #exam #Queen #cardiology

One day after the celebration of MIR 2024 exam, the analyzes of all the versions of the exam published this Sunday morning by the Ministry of Health continue. The CTO academy, beyond his study of the level of difficulty of the test, has also used his scalpel on the statistical level, and the task yields various conclusions: first of all, this 2024 Cardiology has regained its prominence after several years of progressive decline. In 2023, in fact, she appeared in 10 questions. However, she still falls short of the 19 times she appeared in 2022.

Breakdown of the most asked topics in the MIR 2024 exam.

The second subject that has appeared the most in the questions of the MIR 2024 exam has been General Surgerywith 14, compared to nine in 2023. Gynecologywhich was also among those that were repeated nine times in the 2023 test, has risen this year to third place in subjects that have been asked about the most, 12 specifically.

Endocrinology, Infectious Diseases and Neurology lose strength

Endocrinology and Infectious Diseaseswhich became the most present disciplines in the MIR 2023 with 14 issues each, have lost a lot of strength compared to a year ago, with nine mentions in both cases.

For its part, Neurology, the second most repeated subject in 2023, has fallen two places in prominence this year, and goes from twelve to eleven mentions. Although its appearance has reduced slightly from one year to the next, the progressive decline in its presence is confirmed: we must not forget that in 2022 there were 21 questions on the subject.

As for the rest of the disciplines, Traumatologyalso with eleven mentions, has been followed, with ten, Psychiatry, Pulmonology and Dermatology. Nephrology completes the group of subjects with nine mentions of Endocrinology and Infectious Diseases.

Disciplines with fewer appearances in the MIR exam

The list of the most repeated subjects in the MIR exam continues with Statistics and Epidemiology, ENT, Pediatrics and Rheumatology with eight questions in each case; Bioethics, Digestive, Geriatrics and Hematologywith six; Immunologywith five; Anesthesia, Ophthalmology and Urology, with three; and Family and Community, Genetics, Oncology and Emergencieswith two.

At the bottom end of the scale, Pathological Anatomy, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Radiology and Pharmacology They have been the disciplines with the least prominence: each of them has only appeared in one question.

Medium-high difficulty of the MIR 2024 exam

The academic director of CTO, Fernando de Teresaconsiders that the difficulty of the MIR exam has been medium-high, even “somewhat more difficult”, according to first impressions, than the test for the 2023 call.

De Teresa has referred to small variations in the structuring of the specialties’ questions: “The main difference is that the medical specialty blockssuch as Neurology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Traumatology or Rheumatology, are somewhat more extensive than those of 2023”, he assessed.

On the contrary, according to the teacher, the length of the blocks that appear at the end of the exam has been reduced, such as Geriatrics and Bioethics, “although three reserve questions have been included in the latter.” Furthermore, in this MIR call, “the “They have consolidated the blocks of cardiovascular risk factors and Primary Care and Emergencies.”

