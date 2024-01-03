Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office

#Israelis #agree #Netanyahu #step #office

WARTAKOTALIVECOM — The popularity of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined since the outbreak of Israel’s war with Hamas.

The latest poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 85 percent of Israelis surveyed want Netanyahu to no longer lead Israel after the war with Hamas ends.

Quoted from the Jerusalem Post, in the poll only 15 percent of respondents wanted Netanyahu to remain in power.

On the other hand, Netanyahu promised to destroy Hamas after its attack on October 7 in southern Israel

which killed 1,200 people and 240 people were kidnapped upon arrival in Gaza.

Furthermore, in a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), as many as 56 percent of Israelis said that continuing military attacks was the best way to recover the hostages.

Meanwhile around 24 percent thought a swap deal including the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons would be best.

It is estimated that more than 22,000 Palestinians have died in the war between Israel and Hamas since October 7, 2023.

The war has displaced most of the population.

Source: City News