Most New Year’s Eve accidents happen in Eastern Austria – Austria

Most New Year’s Eve accidents involving fireworks and firecrackers happen in Vienna, Lower and Upper Austria.

In these three federal states, the amount of damage has also increased in contrast to the rest of Austria, as figures from Wiener Städtische Versicherung showed on Wednesday. Last year, the New Year’s Eve banger on the last day of the year caused damage amounting to four million euros.

New Year’s Eve accidents: costs rise enormously

This means a decrease compared to the ten-year average of 4.7 million euros. But in three federal states the costs rose enormously as a result of the New Year’s Eve accidents. In Vienna the volume of damage rose by 46 percent to almost 1.7 million euros, in Upper Austria by 28 percent to around 500,000 euros and in Lower Austria by a fifth to more than 380,000 euros.

“Every year, New Year’s Eve is by far the most damaging night of the year,” said Wiener-Städtische board director Doris Wendler. The typical consequences of a New Year’s Eve are hand injuries, burns, splinters in the eye and blast trauma as well as damage to cars and buildings.

The situation in the remaining federal states is now better

The situation is now better in the remaining federal states. Smaller federal states in particular are recording significant declines. In Burgenland they fell by more than 60 percent, in Carinthia by more than half, in Vorarlberg by 31 percent and in Salzburg by a quarter.

In principle, there is a ban on pyrotechnics in local areas throughout Austria. The fact that not everyone adheres to the ban is also shown by Wiener Städtische’s evaluation of the past ten years. Of the average damage amount of 4.7 million euros, Vienna is at the top with almost two million euros, followed by Salzburg, Upper Austria and Styria. The “positive” bottom performers are Vorarlberg and Burgenland. “The falling damage payments show that the bans are working and that the population is becoming more and more aware of the dangers of shooting,” said Wendler.

