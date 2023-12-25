Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think

#solid #reliable #banks #Europe #ECB #ranking #Italian #place

The ECB has drawn up a ranking of the most solid and reliable European banks. A list to know to understand which institution to deposit your savings in.

What is the main objective of taxpayers? Protect your savings and remove the risk of losing your capital as much as possible. This is why interest is growing in banks considered the most reliable and safe. An assessment that was carried out by the European Central Bank based on on the Pillar 2 Requirements indicatormore complete than Pillar 1. The aim was to establish which European and Italian institutions excel in terms of financial stability and risk management.

Which are the most solid European banks?

Many parameters come into play when choosing a secure bank. From the size of the institution to the stock exchange listing up to the availability of financial information and the CET1 ratio. It may not be easy for taxpayers to independently assess the soundness of the various institutions. To make a decision they can therefore refer to the ECB ranking.

Which is the most solid Italian bank for the ECB?

Choosing the right bank requires evaluation based on your financial needs. The ECB ranking offers important help in understanding which are the most solid institutions in the European and Italian panorama and thus choosing the custodian of one’s savings and investments.

According to the European Central Bank the least risky bank in the Eurozone is Credem for the additional capital required. For the Emilian institution, the second pillar capital requirement was set at 1%, together with the French bank Sfil. We are talking about the lowest level in Europe.

Here is the list of safe banks to invest in

The ranking with Credem at the top continues – with reference to Italian banks with Banca Mediolanum in second place and Intesa Sanpaolo in third place. They follow

Mediobanca,

Fineco Bank,

Unicredit,

BPER,

Cassa Centrale Banca,

Banco BPM and Iccrea Banca.

In the general ranking, Banca Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo occupy sixth and ninth place respectively. They have a P2R at 1.50%. At the end of the list, however, we find Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Popolare di Sondrio. They have a P2R respectively al 2.75% e al 2.79%.

In general, all institutions have higher capital than required. Credem stands out for its solidity and represents a guarantee for customers. A goal that is only the starting point for a continuously growing journey. So if you have to decide where to put your savings, this ranking is an excellent starting point.