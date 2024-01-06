Most XTB users invested in ETFs in Portugal

According to XTB, the operations were carried out “through Investment Plans based on ETFs made available by the platform”, which allow investors to create a total of 10 investment portfolios, with a maximum of ETFs each.

The majority of XTB users invested, around 57%, in ETFs in Portugal, having chosen to make their investments via mobile phone. The majority of investments fall into index ETFs, and secondly they choose to invest in ETFs that represent the performance of companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings.

According to XTB, the operations were carried out "through Investment Plans based on ETFs made available by the platform", which allow investors to create a total of 10 investment portfolios, with a maximum of ETFs each.

As investors show a preference for these plans, XTB launched a new functionality, which allows users to “automatically invest in their investment plans, according to the frequency and amount defined by them”. XTB guarantees that anyone who opts for this new function will not have to pay any type of fee or commission on the investment in ETFs applied.

Eduardo Silva, Director of XTB Portugal, states that the new way of investing “increases solutions in the passive investment segment to satisfy the needs of the majority of long-term investors, who do not want to spend a lot of time on active portfolio management”.

