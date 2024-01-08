Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal

#MotaEngil #completes #separation #Urbaser #waste #business #Portugal

For the company, “the completion of the acquisition, announced today, will allow it to accelerate the execution of its strategic plan, namely the internationalization of the Environment business”.

Mota-Engil concluded the sale of its stake in the industrial waste business in Portugal to the Spanish company Urbaser and, simultaneously, the purchase of the stake in Suma – Serviços Urbanos e Meio Ambiente, which was held by this Spanish company.

The agreement implied the dissolution of the joint venture, which dates back to 1995. Thus, Mota-Engil acquired 38.5% of Urbaser and assumes the entire Suma urban waste collection and treatment business. On the contrary, Urbaser will retain 61.5% of this company’s industrial waste area and will do so with 100% of the new company created from scratch (Industrial Waste NewCo).

In a statement, the company says that “regulatory authorizations were obtained and the necessary conditions precedent were met to complete the transaction with Urbaser announced and detailed in March 2023”.

“Thus, and within the scope of its business development strategy focusing on the group’s core businesses, which includes the Environment, Mota-Engil now holds 100% of Suma, as well as the shares held by it in its vehicles belonging to the collection and urban services, waste treatment and recovery segments, and international subsidiaries in Angola, Brazil, Mozambique and Oman, selling in return to this historic partner its subsidiaries in the industrial segment, which will thus be fully owned by Urbaser”, says the Mota-Engil group.

For the Portuguese company, “the completion of the acquisition announced today will allow it to accelerate the execution of its strategic plan, namely the internationalization of the Environment business, supported by its vast know-how and its international presence, maintaining a firm commitment to development and technological modernization of the Environmental sector in Portugal and in the international markets in which it operates”.

Mota-Engil purchased the 38.5% equity position in Suma, held until now by its partner. The agreement provides that Urbaser will take control of the treatment of industrial waste through the purchase of the 61.5% position held by Mota-Engil in this segment of activity.

In March last year, the merger operation was notified to the Competition Authority, which consists of the acquisition, by Urbaser, “of exclusive control over a vehicle company to be formed that will hold Suma’s industrial waste business unit (Industrial Waste NewCo), through the acquisition of a majority stake in its share capital from Mota-Engil, Ambiente e Serviços”. The vehicle company now owns Suma’s industrial waste business unit and will integrate several companies operating in the collection and treatment of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste markets, as well as the collection, transport, and treatment of oils. used.