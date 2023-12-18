Motagua and Olimpia tied without goals in the first final of the National League of Honduras | USES

#Motagua #Olimpia #tied #goals #final #National #League #Honduras

This Sunday, Motagua lost the opportunity to take advantage against Olimpia, in the first game of the final, which ended 0-0, by missing a penalty that could have changed the history of the game.

The game was better handled by Motagua, who came from the extremes and only had one man at the top, the Argentine Agustín Auzmendi, who missed the penalty in the 7th minute.

Olimpia, given the lack of connection in its lines, tried to do damage with mid-range shots, and had at least two very clear chances with a goal, which were well saved by Motagua goalkeeper, Jonathan Rougier.

Motagua had the clearest shot in the first half at the feet of ‘gunslinger’ Agustín Auzmendi, their top scorer, when he missed the maximum penalty.

Olimpia’s goalkeeper, Edrick Menjívar, rushed to his right and saved the penalty.

Olimpia, the last champion, led by the Argentine Pedro Troglio, went on the attack with Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguché, who did not have many freedoms due to the branding exercised by the rival.

Neither did Colombian Yustin Arboleda, who replaced Bengtson in the second half.

Motagua, led by the Argentine-Honduran Diego Vázquez, surprised his bitterest rival and neighbor in the national classic, who reached the first game of the final exposing his undefeated status, but was not accurate when defining in the area of those led by Troglio, the best thing they had was their defense.

In the second half, Motagua also took the initiative, with arrivals from the extremes of Carlos Argueta, Ricky Zapata and Yeison Mejía, filtering balls to Auzmendi.

Motagua stifled Olimpia’s attempts by closing the spaces for José Mario Pinto, one of the most unbalanced players in his team’s midfield.

Diego Vázquez’s team, which reached the final with Olimpia after a play-off and a semi-final, in which it beat Olancho and Marathón, was also better in defense in the second episode of the match, which although it had no goals, was good level, typical of a classic between the two best teams in Honduran soccer.

Olimpia sealed its direct pass to the semifinals by regulation, by closing the two regular rounds in first place.

In the semifinal they eliminated Génesis and after today’s draw against Motagua, they are forced to win to lift their 37th cup.

Motagua must also win if it wants to win its 19th championship.

The second leg of the final will be defined on the 21st, also at the José de la Paz Herrera National Stadium, in Tegucigalpa, home of both clubs.

What time to watch Motagua vs Olimpia for the Honduran League?

We leave you the list of schedules by country for the final of the Honduras League this Sunday, December 17:

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Honduras: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Motagua vs Olimpia first leg final on television?

The match will be broadcast live starting at 5:00 pm on Deportes TVC of the Televicentro Corporation and through Claro it can be seen on the Claro channels 214 SD and 1214 in HD.

If you are in the United States you can watch the game on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

Motagua’s last 5 games:

Motagua (1-3) Victory: National League

Olancho (2-2) Motagua: National League

Motagua (1-1) Olancho: National League

Motagua (2-1) Marathon: National League

Marathón (2-2) Motagua: National League

Olimpia’s last 5 games:

Olimpia (3-1) UPNFM: National League

Olimpia (5-1) Marathon: National League

Genesis (1-2) Olympia: National League

Genesis (0-1) Olympia: National League

Olympia (2-0) Genesis: National League

Motagua vs. Olimpia live via Deportes TVC and TiGo Sports