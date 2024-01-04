Mother A House Full has tattoos done with daughters aged 17 and 15

#Mother #House #Full #tattoos #daughters #aged

Mother Priscilla will place a new plaque together with daughters Ginger (15) and Chavella Rafaella (17). Because even though the two have a different father, they have a special bond. Tattoos are not strange in the family: everyone has at least one on their body. For example, 15-year-old Ginger previously got a tattoo for her grandfather, who is terminally ill.

Mother Priscilla also has seventeen tattoos, including all the names of her children. Her husband Lucas is also represented. But the most special tattoo she has is the star with the ashes of her stillborn child. “I had a car accident. I was half pregnant at the time. Part of the placenta probably came loose as a result of the collision. Then it suffocated,” she says candidly in the program.

“That was really difficult. Especially when you were standing on the schoolyard and people first saw your stomach and then a week later you were standing there without a stomach. (…) I really struggled with it for a long time. That will always remain the case. your heart.”

The pictures are made by an acquaintance of the family, who previously also provided daughter Ginger’s tattoo. The ladies opt for a three-part tattoo, which forms one whole when you hold the parts together. If Ginger is in charge, it doesn’t stop there; one day she also wants her mother’s name Priscilla. Chavella Rafaella only wants one ‘with meaning’.

