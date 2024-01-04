Mother A House Full has tattoos done with daughters aged 17 and 15

#Mother #House #Full #tattoos #daughters #aged

Mother Priscilla will place a new plaque together with daughters Ginger (15) and Chavella Rafaella (17). Because even though the two have a different father, they have a special bond. Tattoos are not strange in the family: everyone has at least one on their body. For example, 15-year-old Ginger previously got a tattoo for her grandfather, who is terminally ill.

Mother Priscilla also has seventeen tattoos, including all the names of her children. Her husband Lucas is also represented. But the most special tattoo she has is the star with the ashes of her stillborn child. “I had a car accident. I was half pregnant at the time. Part of the placenta probably came loose as a result of the collision. Then it suffocated,” she says candidly in the program.

“That was really difficult. Especially when you were standing on the schoolyard and people first saw your stomach and then a week later you were standing there without a stomach. (…) I really struggled with it for a long time. That will always remain the case. your heart.”

The pictures are made by an acquaintance of the family, who previously also provided daughter Ginger’s tattoo. The ladies opt for a three-part tattoo, which forms one whole when you hold the parts together. If Ginger is in charge, it doesn’t stop there; one day she also wants her mother’s name Priscilla. Chavella Rafaella only wants one ‘with meaning’.

A House Full can be seen every working day at 7:05 PM on KRO-NCRV on NPO1. Watch Wednesday evening’s episode here.

Also Read:  Singer Demi Lovato engaged to partner Lutes after a year of dating | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Posted on
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
Posted on
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Posted on
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News