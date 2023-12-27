Mother and daughter fatal accident in Suginami Ward, Tokyo – car backing up at over 20km/h | NHK Metropolitan Area News

#Mother #daughter #fatal #accident #Suginami #Ward #Tokyo #car #backing #20kmh #NHK #Metropolitan #Area #News

On the 26th, a mother and her first-year elementary school student were killed in an accident in Suginami Ward, Tokyo after being hit by a passenger car.The car started in reverse and crashed into a guardrail on the opposite side of the road at a speed of over 20km/h. An interview with the Metropolitan Police Department revealed that this appears to be the case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the accident in detail.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on the 26th, Chihiro Sugimoto (43), an illustrator who lives nearby, and Nagi (6), a first-year elementary school student, were walking on the sidewalk in Takaido Higashi, Suginami Ward, Tokyo, when they arrived at an auto repair company’s store. He was hit by a car that was reversing out of the car and died.

At the time, Sugimoto and her family of four, including her husband and another daughter, were walking on the sidewalk when the two who were walking ahead of them were hit.

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested the suspect, Kota Urushihara (50), an employee of an automobile maintenance company who was driving the car, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in bodily injury, and plans to change the charges to negligent driving causing death.

After hitting the parent and child on the sidewalk, the car plunged across the approximately 11-meter roadway and collided with the guardrail on the opposite side, but the Metropolitan Police Department has determined that it appears to have crashed at a speed of more than 20km/h based on the condition of the guardrail being broken. I learned this from an interview.

The passenger car was a foreign-made automatic car, and the employee appears to have been conducting a vehicle inspection on a car entrusted to him by a customer, and told investigators that he was “trying to test drive a car that had been serviced.” .

At the scene one morning after the accident, many people were seen laying flowers and holding hands together with tears in their eyes.

In addition to sweets and drinks in plastic bottles, there were also letters with words like “I’m lonely.”

A woman in her 40s who was close friends with the deceased father and son said, “She was my son’s classmate’s mother when he was in kindergarten, and we used to go to each other’s houses.Even now, I can easily picture her smiling face, like the sun.” She was a cheerful person. Her daughter was also very cute and cheerful, just like her mother, and they were a wonderful parent and child. I feel like this was a time that was about to change, so I regret it,” she said with tears in her eyes.

A couple who run a restaurant nearby said, “I was surprised when I saw their name on the news.The family of five often came to our restaurant, and I thought they were a really close family with a smile on their faces.” It’s a shame that something like this happened.”

A woman in her 40s who visited with her 5-year-old son said, “When I heard that it was a parent and child who were involved in the accident, I was heartbroken because I thought it wasn’t someone else’s problem and that it could have happened to me as well.The same age as my daughter. My heart is truly saddened by the loss of this girl.”