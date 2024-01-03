Mother and her 4 children are injured!

#Mother #children #injured

A fire broke out at night in the flat on the 5th floor of Çiğdem Apartment on 186th street in Muradiye District of Bağlar district.

THE PHONE CAME ON FIRE

Allegedly, the mobile phone that Anne Ruken K. (30) left charging while they were sleeping at home caught fire. In the fire that broke out, mother Ruken K. and her children Umut (11), Buse (9), Onur (7) and Hasret K. (3) were affected by the smoke.

Ruken K., who woke up and noticed the flame, asked for help from the people around him. Upon notice, fire brigade, health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. While the people in the house were evacuated, the fire was taken under control and extinguished in a short time with the intervention of the teams.

THEIR HEALTH IS GOOD

After the first aid, mother Ruken K. was taken to Selahattin Eyyubi State Hospital and the children were taken to Diyarbakır Children’s Diseases Hospital for treatment.

While it was learned that the injured people were in good health, an investigation into the fire was launched.

