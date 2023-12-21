Mother drowns her 2 and 3-year-old daughters in a water pipe

#Mother #drowns #3yearold #daughters #water #pipe

Cabimas.- A mother He drowned his 2 and 3 year old daughters in a water pipe that he kept in his house, located in the 12 de Octubre sector, of the Cabimas municipality on the Eastern Shore of the Lake, Zulia state. The event happened on Wednesday, December 20.

The woman was identified as Roselin Banett Sandrea Jiménez, 38, who confessed the crime to the detectives of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc).

Sandrea Jimenez He tied the girls hand and foot together and submerged them in a 200 liter water pipe. The minors were found by their grandparents, who took them out of the container and took them, at 7:30 pm, to the Cabimas General Hospital, where they were admitted without vital signs, the informants stated.

Cicpc officials approached the residence where the crime occurred and detained Sandrea Jiménez, who remains held in the Scientific Police cells to begin her judicial process.

The grandparents pointed out, at first, that the girls They drowned in a plastic pool that they had in the patio of the house, according to a police report. But detectives corroborated that he went in a hookah. The reasons that led Sandrea Jiménez to commit the crime are still unknown.

