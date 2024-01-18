Mother of Hamas Hostage Accuses Israeli Soldiers of Poisoning Her Son to Death

#Mother #Hamas #Hostage #Accuses #Israeli #Soldiers #Poisoning #Son #Death

The bodies of Sergeant Ron Sherman (left) and Corporal Nick Beiser (right) were found in Gaza by Israeli troops in mid-December 2023. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – Israeli Forces (IDF) on Wednesday (17/1/2024) informed the families of prisoners of war Ron Sherman, Nick Beiser and Elia Toledano that it was impossible to determine the cause of their deaths.

The Jerusalem Post reports, “IDF representatives arrived at the families of the kidnapped soldiers, Sergeant Ron Sherman and Corporal Nick Beiser, to inform them of the findings regarding their deaths in Hamas captivity on Tuesday night.”

The newspaper reported that Israeli soldiers took their bodies from the Al-Qassam tunnel in Jabalya camp on December 14, 2023.

“Near where the bodies were found, the IDF attacked a tunnel in which the commander of Gaza’s northern division, Ahmad Al Ghandour, was killed,” the newspaper said.

The report noted, “The investigation showed that at the time of the attack, the IDF was not aware of the presence of hostages in the area. Additionally, the troops who discovered their bodies during a search of the tunnels had no prior intelligence about their whereabouts.”

On Tuesday, Ron Sherman’s mother accused Israeli soldiers of wrongfully killing her son. “Investigation results: Ron was indeed murdered. Not by Hamas. Think more in the direction of Auschwitz and the showers, but without the Nazis and Hamas as the cause. “There were no accidental shootings, no reports, premeditated murders, poison gas bombings,” he said.

According to him, Israeli soldiers filled the tunnel where he was held with gas, and his son was poisoned to death.

The mother claimed, “They found some of her fingers were also crushed, apparently due to a desperate attempt to get out of the tomb of poison that the IDF had buried inside her when she tried to breathe air, but she only inhaled the IDF poison.”