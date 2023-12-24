Mother of toddler Sarah, 30, sought care three times – died of sepsis

#Mother #toddler #Sarah #sought #care #times #died #sepsis

Had three infections at the same time – discovered too late by the healthcare system

Healthcare missed Sarah’s sepsis twice.

The third time it was too late.

– I told Sarah that she would get well, I trusted the healthcare. But she was dying, says her mother Helén Laestadius Loman.

There is only one day left until Christmas. In addition to the Advent candles, three more candles are burning at Helén Laestadius’ home. One in the kitchen, living room and one in the hall.

– I light the candles for her every day, says Helén Laestadius Loman.

By a candle lies a bracelet and a ring that Sarah’s six-year-old daughter made for her. It’s the first Christmas without Sarah.

On the morning of February 7, her heart gave up inside an emergency room at Lund’s hospital.

– I just screamed straight out, says Helén.

Was previously completely healthy

Sarah was a previously perfectly healthy 30-year-old. At the end of January, she and her daughter fell ill. After a few days, the daughter recovered, while Sarah got worse. She had a fever, a sore throat, was vomiting and had difficulty eating and swallowing.

On the fourth of February, she called Helén.

– She said she couldn’t take it anymore and that she couldn’t take care of her daughter. I went to their house and picked her up. Then Sarah had called 112, says Helén.

An ambulance came to Sarah’s home, but the paramedics did not take her to the emergency room. They consulted a doctor who prescribed self-care at home.

– She was given tablets for the nausea and then they left, says Helén.

full screen next Helén has prepared an altar for Sarah at her home. The daughter has made a bracelet and a ring and put them there so that Sarah will always have them with her.

The next day Sarah was even worse and could not eat. This time she was taken to the emergency room at Lund’s hospital in an ambulance for a doctor to assess her.

After she collapsed in reception, she was taken in for testing. She was examined by two medical students, given drips and antipyretics. She tested positive for influenza but negative for covid-19.

Not tested for strep

In retrospect, it has turned out that Sarah had three infections in her body at the same time. In addition to the flu, it turns out that she did have covid-19 and aggressive group A strep – the bacterial infection that is believed to have led to Sarah’s sepsis. But she was not tested for that – even though she had a sore throat and difficulty swallowing.

Instead, she was sent home with painkillers after a few hours when she is deemed to be feeling better.

Helén is with Sarah her last two evenings of life.

– Before I went home on the last night, I told Sarah that she would get well, I trusted the health care and thought she just had the flu. But she was dying.

full screen nextHelén and Sarah celebrate Sarah’s birthday. She turned 30 years old.

In the morning, Sarah wakes up with a high fever, rapid breathing and poor oxygenation. She hasn’t slept all night and can’t stand on her feet when the paramedics pick her up. In the emergency room, she suffers a cardiac arrest and cannot be revived.

Sarah’s daughter is happy when her grandmother picks her up earlier than usual from preschool. A few seconds later, her world crumbles.

– “Mother is an angel now,” I said. “Is mother dead?” she replied. She understood immediately.

At the hospital, they say a final goodbye to Sarah.

– She sat in my arms and held her mother’s hand and cried. “Mom, I will always miss you,” she said, Helén says.

Emergency personnel alerted Iva late: Had been unpleasant

Lund’s hospital has made a Lex Maria notification after Sarah’s death. According to the hospital, the sepsis was discovered too late. The fact that she had three parallel infections made the assessment difficult.

But at the first time of treatment, there were signs in blood samples that indicated a bacterial infection and sepsis, according to the hospital’s investigation, which Aftonbladet has seen. She has also been ill for a week and has not gotten better.

– The managers have said that if they had admitted Sarah earlier and given antibiotics, they could probably have saved her life. It was like they were telling me “we could have saved her life, but we didn’t”.

There is also no documentation on what assessment was the basis for sending Sarah home.

When Sarah came in the last time, the emergency department should have called in Iva personnel immediately. The fact that it is not done has partly to do with the fact that the Iva staff were rude to them during the night.

“The fact that IVA is not immediately called, despite the perception that there is a need for it in parts of the multi-professional team at the emergency department, could be, in addition to internal reasons within the team, that previous contacts during the night resulted in the experience of unpleasant treatment”, it says in the report.

full screen “Sarah was a nice person who cared a lot about people who were having a hard time,” says mother Helén. Photo: Private

The situation in the emergency room when trying to revive Sarah is described as chaotic.

According to the hospital, they probably wouldn’t have been able to save Sarah the last time. But Helén finds it difficult to shake off the thoughts that bad atmosphere between departments delayed her daughter’s emergency care and may have been the difference between life and death.

– It’s completely sick, it could have taken my daughter’s life.

The number of sepsis cases from streptococci is increasing

Aftonbladet has previously told about several cases where sepsis was discovered too late. Among other things, about Diana who sought treatment for pain and fever but was sent home and later forced to have her arms and legs amputated. Another case is Oskar, who died in hospital two weeks before his fifth birthday.

And the number of sepsis cases caused by A streptococcus has increased greatly in the last five years. This is reported by P4 Jönköping, which produced statistics from the Public Health Agency. Between 2018 and 2023, cases have increased by 50 percent.

Oskar Hammar, head of emergency care at Skåne University Hospital, answers Aftonbladet’s questions via email. According to Hammar, A streptococcus is a difficult bacterium as it can cause various diseases and in rare cases quickly lead to sepsis.

When asked what shortcomings were seen in Sarah’s care and what could have been done differently, he refers to Ivo’s investigation.

– There is an ongoing investigation that is currently with the audited authority Ivo after first passing our chief medical function, it includes identifying what could be done differently.

full screen Flowers and candles decorate the grave. Helén is often there to visit Sarah. “I chat a bit with her and a small animal often comes and keeps me company. A hare, hedgehog or a squirrel. It is a peaceful place.” Photo: Private

A thin blanket of snow has settled on Sarah’s grave. Helén has placed a bench there and made an Advent decoration with fir rice and red amaryllis.

She wants to tell about what happened so that her daughter will not just become a number in the statistics on care misses. And that more people, both private individuals and in healthcare, should become aware of sepsis.

– The care had three chances to save her life, her death was so unnecessary.

FACT

The hospital’s response: Will get an objective picture

Oskar Hammar, head of emergency care at Skåne University Hospital, answers Aftonbladet’s questions via email.

What critical errors were committed in the care of Sarah in your opinion?

“There is an ongoing investigation that is currently with the audited authority Ivo after first passing our chief medical function, it includes identifying what could be done differently.”

What measures have you taken after the death?

“Within the framework of our systematic quality work, we have looked at the incident and developed measures to prevent something similar from happening again. In cases like this, it is usually relevant

several different measures, examples of which could be training initiatives but also measures to ensure that the right person is in the right place at the right time.”

A throat culture showing streptococci was only taken at the last visit when Sarah had already suffered from severe sepsis. Could a throat test at the first point of care have led to the introduction of antibiotics and stopped/prevented the course?

“I understand that there are many things that are difficult with questions about group A streptococcus, it is a bacterium that can cause strep throat, swine pox and scarlet fever, among other things. In rare cases, it can cause blood poisoning and serious soft tissue infections, and the course can then be very stormy. You can also carry the bacteria without getting sick or having any symptoms.”

Could Sarah’s death have been avoided if different assessments had been made at the first time of care?

“We cannot answer that definitively, but the investigation that is being carried out in this case and which aims to get an objective picture of the process, intends to find out what could have been done differently.”

How do you view the care she received on the last occasion? From the investigation, it appears that staff at the emergency room did not contact IVA staff immediately and one explanation for that is that they were rude there during the night. How do you view that data – that relationships and attitudes between staff may have delayed emergency care for a patient?

“Without prejudging the investigation, I can say that everything we do for our patients requires teamwork. When teams work well, it leads to better outcomes. That is why in our investigations we often find opportunities to improve our teamwork in order to prevent similar events in the future.”

