Mothers must be careful. ‘Honey’ is dangerous for babies under 1 year old. Do not eat!

‘honey’ Food that comes from nature has many properties, which many people consider food that comes from nature. They are often useful and harmless.

Food that comes from nature has many properties, which many people consider food that comes from nature. They are often useful and harmless. But did you know that ‘honey’ is toxic to babies? Especially those younger than 1 year, it can cause infant botulism, severe illness, and even death.

However, it has also been found that parents are feeding honey to their babies, in many cases, either mixed with fruit juice. or advice in the social media world that Treat whooping cough in children Until the doctor often had to warn

Infancy is an age where there is a risk of easily contracting diseases. Because children at this age have low immunity in their bodies, when parents give their children what food to eat? You should be especially careful. ‘honey’ which many people consider to be natural food and is harmless But did you know that The mother may be feeding poison to her baby.

Many times there are misunderstandings. led by parentshoneyto feed to infants Whether it is the case of Dr. Moo – Assoc. Prof. Dr. Weerasak Charatchaisri, a doctor specializing in forensic medicine. Srinakharinwirot University (SWU), for example, a 2-month-old baby almost died. After mother eats honey was hospitalized with a serious illness causing seizures and nearly death

The baby was born without any health problems. But his condition deteriorated quickly after consuming the honey. and received treatment in the ICU Due to problems with muscle weakness, lung infection, difficulty breathing, and seizures

Medical teams sent the boy’s stool for testing and discovered Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that produces a toxin that causes muscle paralysis. This is the same substance used in Botox. Good luck in this case The baby made a full recovery after being hospitalized for a month and receiving antivenom treatment.

Or from the case of The Japan Times reporting that a 6-month-old baby died from infant botulism (Infant Botulism) because the family fed the baby honey mixed with fruit juice. In addition, there were also recommendations for feeding honey. give the baby To treat symptoms such as whooping cough in the world of social media until doctors had to warn

Why is it dangerous for babies to eat honey?

Dr. Moo explained that infants under 1 year old should not eat honey. This is because honey may be contaminated with the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which is the bacteria that causes infant botulism (Infant botulism). Botulism is a condition caused by the toxin of Clostridium botulinum, which can cause muscle weakness. Strong and can cause death Your baby’s digestive system is not yet complete. The acidity in the intestines is still unable to eliminate Clostridium botulinum, so there is a higher risk of this infection than adults.

Get to know botulism

Information from Sarawit Magazine by NSTDA Explain that Botulism It is food poisoning caused by exposure to toxins from the bacteria Clostridium Botulinum that is contaminated in food. This germ grows well. and creates toxins in conditions where there is little oxygen, often found in

1. Canned food that has not been stored up to standard, such as dents, leaks, or breaks.

2. Bamboo shoots that were not cooked long enough or adjust the appropriate acidity value

3. Honey

symptom

Botulism Can occur in infants less than 1 year old. The toxins will cause the following symptoms:

Diarrhea or constipation

Difficulty swallowing water and food

muscle weakness

There may be difficulty breathing.

or cardiac arrest

If you do not hurry to see a doctor, it may be dangerous and cause death.

This is because the baby’s digestive system has not fully developed yet. Bacteria that enter the digestive tract can divide and create spores and toxins. But in the case of older children or adults, the intestines can eliminate the bacteria from the body before the bacteria multiply, making it possible to consume honey without harm.

In addition, honey has a sweet taste that can be given to babies. Or children consuming honey will cause it to become addicted to the sweet taste, cause tooth decay, become obese, or lack useful nutrients. It can be seen that infants younger than 1 year should not be allowed to eat honey at all. Because there may be a risk of infection or toxins, so before giving your baby any food, you should study it carefully first, otherwise it may be dangerous.

Whooping cough in children

Whooping cough in children: how to prevent and care for it?

Information from the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Mahidol University explains: ‘Whooping cough’ It is a respiratory infection caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis. It causes severe coughing that continues for several weeks.

Especially in infants and young children, it is very severe. Number of patientsWhooping coughhas decreased significantly after the introduction of the pertussis vaccine. But recently the number of whooping cough cases has increased in many countries.

Symptoms of whooping cough

Can be divided into 3 phases:

In the early stages, the patient will have a runny nose, nasal congestion, and a slight cough similar to a cold. This phase may last for approximately 1-2 weeks.

In the severe stage, the patient will have a continuous violent cough with no rest for 5 or more times and when the series ends. The patient will try to breathe in forcefully. Until a loud humming sound appeared. In young children, cyanosis may appear due to a very severe cough. Most patients experience vomiting after coughing. Some patients may have bleeding in the whites of their eyes and spots of bleeding scattered on the face and upper body. Symptoms in this phase last for approximately 10 days to 2 weeks, in some patients it may last 2-6 weeks.

During the recovery period, the cough will gradually improve. It subsides and disappears in 6-10 weeks. A mild cough may last for several weeks.

Important complications that can sometimes be fatal include respiratory complications. which is often found Especially pneumonia and lung deflation. There may also be brain complications. Patients may experience convulsions, contractions, or become lethargic.

treatment

Treatment with antibiotics can help reduce the severity of the disease. Especially if given in the early stages. But if given after the patient has coughed, it may have little effect on disease progression. But it is still recommended to reduce the spread of infection to others. Recommended medications include erythromycin, azithromycin, or clarithromycin. These medicines can be used both for treatment and prevention in people who come into contact with patients with whooping cough.

Prevention of whooping cough

The best protection is through vaccination. Pertussis vaccine is given by injection at 2, 4, 6, 18 months of age and then again by booster at 4-6 years of age.

The pertussis vaccine is a basic vaccine that all children must receive. This basic pertussis vaccine is a whole cell type. It is in the form of a combined diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. It is very effective in preventing disease. But there may be problems with side effects such as pain, swelling, and redness at the vaccination site. Some patients may have fever, agitation, lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, and rashes. Some patients have agitation not stopping for a long time. and neurological symptoms

Pertussis vaccine, another alternative vaccine, is a cell-free type. which will encounter various side effects Less than the acellular pertussis vaccine This acellular pertussis vaccine is also available in the form of a combination diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. It may also be combined with other vaccines. that are alternative vaccines that can be given at the same age, such as polio, hepatitis B, and the Hib meningitis vaccine

In older children aged 10-12 years, they can receive the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine to boost their immunity as well, but the vaccine used will be a different type than the vaccine used in young children. Older children or adults who have not received the whooping cough vaccine to boost their immunity after the age of 10-12 years can also receive the vaccine 1 time. After that, it is recommended that the diphtheria-tetanus booster vaccine be repeated every 10 years.

In children younger than 6 months of age who have not yet received three doses of the vaccine, the level of immunity may not be sufficient to protect them from disease. When in contact with sick people, they may develop symptoms.

Currently, it is recommended to get the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. For adults, 1 time to pregnant women between 27-36 weeks of pregnancy, so that pregnant women can build up immunity against whooping cough at a high level and be able to pass this immunity on to the fetus and prevent whooping cough.

