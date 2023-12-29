‘Motivation’ sharing from Galatasaray players before the derby! After Mauro Icardi, Sacha Boey and Kerem Aktürkoğlu also joined…

Last season’s Super League champion Galatasaray and Ziraat Turkish Cup owner Fenerbahçe will duke it out in the Turkcell Super Cup final. Abdülkadir Bitigen will manage the match, which will start at 20.45 GMT at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast on ATV.

While the players of both teams shared posts on their social media accounts before the giant derby that Turkey has been waiting for, the posts of some yellow and red stars attracted attention.

‘WOUNDED LION’ BY MAURO ICARDI


Following the ‘wounded lion’ post of Mauro Icardi, who had a bruise on his eye after the last Fenerbahçe match, similar posts came from Sacha Boey and Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Sacha Boey; While he used the same visual shared by Icardi in his story, the inclusion of the injured lion in Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s pre-match video stood out.

Sharing by Kerem Aktürkoğlu*

Galatasaray fans showed great interest in these posts of their players on social media.

108 MILLION TL AWARD WILL BE DISTRIBUTED

Saudi Arabia, which hosts the organization, will give 65 million TL to the club that will win the match and become the champion, and 43 million TL to the finalist team. In addition, the transportation, accommodation and organization expenses of the teams will be covered by this country. 20 thousand of the 25 thousand tickets put on sale for the match, with prices ranging from 963 to 140 thousand TL, were sold.

PENALTY MAY DETERMINE THE WINNER

Beşiktaş was the first team to win the Super Cup since 2006. Galatasaray won the cup 16 times, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor 3 times each, Beşiktaş 2 times, Konyaspor and Akhisarspor 1 time each. If today’s match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, two 15-minute overtimes will be played, and if the tie is still not broken, penalties will be played.

