MOTOCROSS – MX AMBOHIDAVA – Mathias Plantive wins the entry

The reigning champion, Mathias Plantive, in demonstration and show

The race took place under a scorching sun. The reigning champion, Mathias Plantive, confirms his supremacy by winning the MX1 category during the first round of the Madagascar motocross championship. The race took place yesterday on the Ambohidava circuit, approximately 9 km long. The track was muddy and very slippery at the start of the morning, but it gradually dried out as the day went on.

Far in front, Mathias Plantive crossed the finish line first by completing 12 laps in 20 minutes, thus collecting 50 points, or 25 points for each round. He widened the gap from the fourth lap over a distance of 200 meters, calmly managing his lead until the end of the race. The battle was tough between his two pursuers, with Claudio Tida, national champion in 2018, following him far behind. Tida also completed 12 laps, totaling 40 points, or 20 points for each round.

Elbow to elbow

Randy Rakotoarimanana completes the podium with 32 points, 16 points for each round. Despite Randy’s attempts to overtake Tida, the latter knew how to negotiate each turn by hugging the inside of the hairpin.

The public passionate about the discipline, both from the city and from neighboring villages, was able to appreciate the spectacle offered by the pilots, from the youngest to the most experienced. The victory in the MX2 category went to Andy Andrianirina, who obtained a cumulative 50 points by completing 12 laps. Miaro Razafimahefa came in second place with 40 points, followed by Miadantsoa Razafinarivo in third place with 30 points. Among the juniors, Jeremy Rakotoarimanana climbed to the top step. On the veterans 1 side, Tsirava Razafimahefa, also multiple national champion, confirmed his supremacy, while the veterans 2 trophy was won by Makboul Tarzan.

The winners of the other categories include Adolphe Alain Houssen for amateurs, Chan Andriana in the women’s category, Guillaume Tsiranana in the 85cc category, Louna Ramanantsoa in the 65cc women’s category, Thomas Ramanantsoa in the boys’ category, and Leung Yen Eros in the 50cc category. The next meeting will take place on February 4 at the Antsahadinta circuit.

Serge Rasanda