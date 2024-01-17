#Motor #insurance #prices #price #alert #commission #convened

Car insurance prices are continuing to rise as we have seen several times in recent times. A situation that is starting to weigh heavily on the pockets of Italian motorists. For this reason, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has announced that the Guarantor for Price Surveillance has decided to convene the Price Surveillance Early Warning Commission. This is a body that was established with the Transparency Decree which strengthened the monitoring and verification powers of the Guarantor.

What will we discuss? According to what was communicated by the ministry, the objective is to delve into the recent dynamics of car insurance costscompared to an increase in average price of +7.1% between November 2023 and the same period in 2022. We can read:

The Guarantor for Price Surveillance, on the indication of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, has convened the Rapid Alert Price Surveillance Commission – established with the Transparency Decree which strengthened the monitoring and verification powers of the Guarantor – on the insurance sector. The meeting aims to delve into the recent dynamics of Motor TPL costs, given an increase in the average price of +7.1% between November 2023 and the same period in 2022, as certified by IVASS. The main players in the insurance sector will participate in the meeting.

It will therefore be interesting to understand what the outcome of the discussion that will take place in about a month will be and whether any decisions will be taken to reverse this bullish trend which is making insurance increasingly expensive in Italy.