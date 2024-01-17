Motor insurance prices, price alert commission convened

#Motor #insurance #prices #price #alert #commission #convened

Car insurance prices are continuing to rise as we have seen several times in recent times. A situation that is starting to weigh heavily on the pockets of Italian motorists. For this reason, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has announced that the Guarantor for Price Surveillance has decided to convene the Price Surveillance Early Warning Commission. This is a body that was established with the Transparency Decree which strengthened the monitoring and verification powers of the Guarantor.

What will we discuss? According to what was communicated by the ministry, the objective is to delve into the recent dynamics of car insurance costscompared to an increase in average price of +7.1% between November 2023 and the same period in 2022. We can read:

The Guarantor for Price Surveillance, on the indication of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, has convened the Rapid Alert Price Surveillance Commission – established with the Transparency Decree which strengthened the monitoring and verification powers of the Guarantor – on the insurance sector. The meeting aims to delve into the recent dynamics of Motor TPL costs, given an increase in the average price of +7.1% between November 2023 and the same period in 2022, as certified by IVASS. The main players in the insurance sector will participate in the meeting.

It will therefore be interesting to understand what the outcome of the discussion that will take place in about a month will be and whether any decisions will be taken to reverse this bullish trend which is making insurance increasingly expensive in Italy.

Also Read:  Geneva Airport is struggling with cancellations and delays due to strike | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Did you know that eating the same thing throughout the week can harm your sleep?
Did you know that eating the same thing throughout the week can harm your sleep?
Posted on
4 Science Fiction Film Concepts That Are Theoretically Possible
4 Science Fiction Film Concepts That Are Theoretically Possible
Posted on
Lu Scholar: If Taiwan is instigated for independence, Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations is just the beginning
Lu Scholar: If Taiwan is instigated for independence, Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations is just the beginning
Posted on
Daily horoscope January 17 – Leo: Don’t tell a secret! | Horoscopes
Daily horoscope January 17 – Leo: Don’t tell a secret! | Horoscopes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News