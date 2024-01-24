Motorcyclist dies in accident

Terrible accident on the Tsarasaotra-Ivato ring road yesterday, early in the afternoon. A 23-year-old young man, a student at the Alarobia technical high school, was the victim. He died instantly. He was riding his mother’s scooter, a Yamaha Jog 90, and traveling at high speed towards Ivato. Near the Bani barracks, he veered off course and his two-wheeler crashed under the chassis of a company truck. Witnesses said he was thrown from his seat and his head hit the asphalt first as he fell.

The heavy goods vehicle was heading towards Tsarasaotra. The 55-year-old man driving the truck was detained at the Mandrosoa gendarmerie station for the purposes of an investigation. His papers are in order. The police attribute the cause of the accident to excessive speed and the recklessness of the motorcyclist. The significant damage suffered by his scooter is proof of this. His motorcycle was reduced to a pile of scrap metal.

After the observation carried out with a doctor, the remains of the deceased were recovered by his family living in Sabotsy Namehana.

