Motorist dies in accident

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the Berne Cantonal Police were informed of an accident in front of a house in Frutigen. Immediately dispatched to the scene, intervention forces found an unconscious woman, trapped between a car door and a fence post. The emergency doctor present could only note the death of the woman in question. The victim is a 64-year-old Swiss woman from the canton of Bern.

According to initial investigations, a car, located on sloping ground, backed away from a shelter before crossing a small wall located below. Following this and as previously described, the woman again found herself trapped between a car door and a fence post.

The intervention forces of the Berne Cantonal Police intervened jointly with a team of ambulances and firefighters from Fruti-gen.

An investigation was opened by the Oberland Regional Public Prosecutor’s Office to determine the causes of the accident.

Oberland Public Prosecutor’s Office

(jog)

