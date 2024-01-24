Motorists drive en masse through the flooded crossing, hundreds of millions of people have already seen the shocking footage

Deep in the English countryside lies an ancient river crossing that has been used in various forms for at least 1,000 years. The site also featured in the Domesday Book (a two-volume medieval census of England’s estates and population) and attracted Cistercian monks who built an abbey nearby, and more recently it seemed a handy home for commuters to Nottinghamshire. But Rufford Ford has now been closed after videos of cars driving through it racked up hundreds of millions of views on social media.

Neil Clarke, a local decision-maker, ordered the closure of the crossing about a year ago at the request of the fire and police, who could no longer cope with the fact that a small rural crossing had become one of the most famous roads in the world.

With the age of social media, it has become a tourist attraction. People drive there specifically to cross the overflowing river, but they don’t realize how deep it is and suddenly their car starts floating in the water

said the The Guardiannek Clarke.

The crossing called Rufford crosses the Rainworth Water, a small river to the east. When the weather is dry, the river crosses the road with only a few drops of water, which can be easily crossed, but after heavy rains, it floods the crossing to a depth of several meters, which can be very dangerous.

The overly optimistic drivers however, even then they drive through it and only realize that they have done something stupid when their car has already been turned into a boat by the flood. This was a problem in the area for many years, then in 2020, a local teenager, Ben Gregory, started uploading videos he recorded of cars drowning in water to YouTube, and the small Nottinghamshire lane suddenly became a global tourist attraction with an obsessed fan base.

This was recently put an end to by the local mayor, but these videos are still spreading like wildfire on YouTube. And as you can clearly see in the video below, the drivers really do their best to make it through the flooded section of road.

