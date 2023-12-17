Motorola G24 and G34 in the first pictures! Will they succeed in the market?

#Motorola #G24 #G34 #pictures #succeed #market

Motorola phones have earned a decent position in the market, and it’s no surprise

Some have long been among the best in terms of price vs. performance

Motorola G24 and G34 will soon join the segment of the cheapest phones, check them out

The Motorola G54 has long been one of the most affordable phones on the market, but the manufacturer cannot live forever on the success of this device. In 2024, we can look forward to many new mobile phones, the G24 and G34 models will be among the cheapest.

Before we take a brief look at the phones, I have to admit at this point that I was pleasantly surprised by the success of Motorola phones in 2023. A few years ago, from my point of view, Motorola was a write-off, but the current phones are great and I like pure Android.

Don’t expect any major design revolution from Motorola in 2024, at least if we talk about classic mobile phones and forget about jigsaw puzzles. But why not, the phones are elegant and I have no reservations about their design, the Peach Fuzz color in which you can buy the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo models is very nice.

It will not be easy to distinguish the two new products from each other, they look practically the same. On the back, the phones have a pair of cameras together with an LED, on the front we can find a selfie camera located in the hole in the middle of the display. Both phones are equipped with a classic 3.5mm headphone jack, which has long since disappeared from more expensive phones. We will see when Motorola will officially introduce both phones and what price tag they will put on. I’m going to repeat myself, but this year’s Motorola G54 set the bar pretty damn high…

Do you like the Motorola G24?

Source: androidheadlines