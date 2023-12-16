Motorways, goodbye to toll booths: now you won’t have to pay anymore | Early Christmas gift

#Motorways #goodbye #toll #booths #wont #pay #anymore #Early #Christmas #gift

Free highways: everyone on the road for Christmas

Goodbye to toll booth payments, now you can move freely and keep the money in your pocket: a real celebration.

For many people, cars are an innate passion, which fills us with fire and adrenaline at some moments, but also helps us to decompress and relax at others. For many other people, however, as well as for the enthusiasts themselves, the car is above all synonymous with everyday life. There are many citizens who use it day after day to go to work or university.

A significant percentage of workers must travel on the motorway network to be able to reach their workplace, and must therefore encounter the problem and hassle of the toll booth every day. You queue up, collect your ticket and, at the motorway exit, you pay based on the distance travelled.

Those who travel every day on the motorways will undoubtedly have taken into consideration the Telepass season ticket which helps us save time and money, but even with this type of ticket we cannot eliminate expenses. Yet, not everyone knows that there are lots of completely free highways that we can all travel.

With the Christmas holidays approaching and the imminent departure of many Italians it is important to know what are the free highways and where are they located, in order to organize your trip also based on this information. The expense of motorway travel is not insignificant, and saving never hurts.

All highways free

When we talk about motorway networks we must make important distinctions from state to state. Although the European Union conventionally unites many of its member countries, the management of motorways is one of those matters of national responsibility. In fact, if in Italy you have opted for the ticket, many other European countries offer completely free motorwaysexcellent for Christmas destinations.

The Germania, Belgium e When there are three countries that offer completely free motorway traffic – and also of excellent quality. The same goes for almost all of the Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden and Finland), for i Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and many other European states (United Kingdom, Armenia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Georgia, Albania, Cyprus). Also in Ukraine e RussiaUnder normal circumstances, highways are free.

A Swiss motorway vignette

Payment by vignette: what it is and how it works

In addition to the free offer and tickets, there is a third way, that of “cartoon”. This is a payment only one which allows motorway circulation for a fixed amount of time. In Swiss you pay around 42 euros for 14 months of circulation, while theAustria offers different levels of ten days, a month or a year. Other countries in the sticker are Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania e Bulgaria.

The countries that instead provide the ticketin addition to Italy, are France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Belarus, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, North Macedonia e Greece. Knowing the tariff of external motorways is important information for those who often cross national borders or who are preparing a foreign departure, and can be an excellent incentive to travel.

Continue Reading