Mountain rescuers: Risk of people dying | Sweden

Published 7 Jan 2024 at 10.20am

The Swedish Tourist Association closes the cabin site Gåsen in Jämtland.

This can lead to people dying on the mountain, according to the Swedish National Association of Mountain Rescuers, reports SVT Jämtland.

– It will be three and a half to four miles between the mountain stations and it is too far if you need to seek shelter, says chairman Rickard Svedjesten to the channel.

Jämtlandsfjällen.

Photo: CHRISTIAN ÖRNBERG

Mountain rescuers are now worried about the hikers’ safety.

Foto: Anders Good / IBL

It was last autumn that STF closed the Gåsen cottage site between Vålådalen and Sylarna in connection with the renegotiation of the lease agreement with the county administration.

The reason was that it was agreed with three Sámi villages to reduce the activity in Jämtlandsfjällen, mainly at the popular hiking trail Jämtlandstriangeln, in order to create a larger area where the reindeer and their calves can be in peace.

The cabin offered the opportunity to spend the night and shelter in severe weather. The decision could have a negative impact on mountain safety – because it will be too far between the cabins, according to the national organization of Swedish mountain rescuers.

– We do not think that a proper risk and consequence analysis has been carried out. It can ultimately lead to someone getting into an accident, says Rickard Svedjesten to SVT Jämtland.

They have appealed the lease agreement to the government.

