Mourinho becomes a Netflix star and says everyone will see what it’s like… «lunatic»

#Mourinho #Netflix #star #like.. #lunatic

Portuguese coach surprised after the triumph over Cremonese in the Italian Cup; spoke about the possibility of coaching Brazil

This Wednesday night’s hard-fought victory did not take away from José Mourinho’s good mood, who announced that he will premiere the documentary series on Netflix this Thursday about his career, with many stories never revealed before.

«It’s a giant documentary about me, with things that will only now be known and then they will know that I’m a total lunatic», said the Portuguese coach, who was also asked about the possibility of being able to coach Brazil after Carlo Ancelotti’s renewal for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian federation’s search for a new coach continues

«About Brazil, I don’t know if it’s true or not, they didn’t talk to me», said the Special One.

«I hadn’t signed with Roma yet, but I had realized my availability, and then there was a club that wanted me and wanted me to break my commitment to Roma but I didn’t go. Everyone told me I was stupid, when Portugal called me, I called my president, just as the same thing happened when they looked for me in Saudi Arabia. I don’t think the Friedkins [donos da Roma] If they’re talking behind my back, it’s not real news to me”, he added.