“Mourinho left but…”. Ryanair promotes new routes for the “special one” ride

#Mourinho #left #but… #Ryanair #promotes #routes #special #ride

The airline will have seven new routes and the announcement was made following the departure of the Portuguese coach from AS Roma.

Ryanair announced this Tuesday that it will have new routes from Italy in the summer. Dubrovnik, Gdansk, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Malta, Paris and Riga are the seven destinations to which it will be possible to travel from Italy, according to the airline low cost, who took the opportunity to announce the creation of 60 new jobs. The company will also add two new B737 aircraft to its fleet in Rome.

Ryanair chose to make this communication creatively on social media and using recent developments in the career of José Mourinho, who left AS Roma last week: “Mourinho has left but it’s not all bad news for Roma”.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says: “As Italy’s leading airline, we are excited to announce seven new routes from Rome in summer 2024, increasing our offering of lower-priced destinations in Italy as that Ryanair continues to provide more traffic, more jobs and lower fares than any other airline in Italy.”

Just this Tuesday, the company announced a new partnership with the travel agency online ‘loveholidays’ for your customers who want to book package holidays at a low price. With this agreement it is possible for ‘loveholidays’ customers to purchase Ryanair flights, seats and luggage as part of their holiday package at Ryanair’s low prices.

This partnership also ensures that Ryanair flight information is delivered directly to each customer’s email, including pre-departure information about the company’s terms and conditions.