Mourning at Dinamo. “As big as he was, he was kind at heart”

#Mourning #Dinamo #big #kind #heart

Former rugby player Adrian Sălăgeanu died on Thursday, at the age of 56, Dinamo Bucharest Sports Club announced on Friday on its Facebook page.

With deep pain in my soul, I learned that the former Dynamo rugby player Adrian SĂLĂGEANU passed away, at only 56 years old. A pillar of strength, a “gentle giant”, as Cristi Hîldan and Ștefan Demci characterize him, Sălăgeanu played for only one team, Dinamo (from juniors to seniors), with which he won seven national titles.

He also wore the shirt of the first representative team of Romania, where he debuted in a match against Argentina, played on 14.10.1995.

His sports career, ended in 2002, he successfully continued as a police officer. “As big as he was, he was kind at heart. I don’t think he ever upset anyone,” says Cristi Hîldan. Yesterday his big heart stopped beating, the club reported.

