MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)

BRATISLAVA – Slovak Miss shared a very sad news. She was left by her beloved husband and the father of her children…

Marína Georgievová competed in the Miss Slovakia competition in 2010. Thanks to her charm, beauty and pleasant demeanor, she won the title of beauty queen. However, she immediately disappeared from the public eye, so few knew what happened to her.

Only partial information about her private life came to the surface. She retired, sacrificed her modeling career and married an older man, businessman Slobodan Erceg, and became a mother of two.

However, the former Miss is currently experiencing great sadness. She was affected by the death of her beloved husband. “With deep sadness in my heart, I announce to all relatives, friends and acquaintances that my dear husband, beloved father, brother, grandfather and friend has gone to heaven.” she confided in Marína’s social network. Our sincere condolences.

