Moussan: a popular nutrition workshop

Friday January 5, the Léo-Lagrange home, through the CCAS, organized a nutrition workshop in the municipal council room. This participatory and friendly workshop lasting 2 hours brought together around ten participants around Romain Thomas, dietitian nutritionist and mental trainer. The speaker, after noting that everyone practiced physical activity, elaborated on water needs, compensation for loss of water and mineral salts and the danger of so-called energy drinks. He then developed the notion of eating well with the 3 V strategy: varied, real and plant-based. An update on everyone’s energy expenditure, and the protein, carbohydrate and lipid intake necessary for a good diet. The audience participated well in this exchange and was able to test their knowledge and is already ready for the two future sessions which will be scheduled in 2024.

