Mouth masks mandatory again in Spanish hospitals

#Mouth #masks #mandatory #Spanish #hospitals

From Wednesday, a face mask requirement will again apply in hospitals and public health centers in Spain in response to the outbreak of winter viruses, especially influenza. The Ministry of Health announced this on Monday evening.

Spain, a country traumatized by the first wave of the corona pandemic in the spring of 2020, had been debating the measure for several days, while the Spanish regions, which have authority over health issues, did not agree on it.

After a meeting with representatives of the different Spanish regions on ‘coordinated public health actions to tackle these epidemic peaks’ during the winter, the measure was announced. However, wearing a mask will not be mandatory in pharmacies.

On Friday, the Spanish government announced that it wanted to reintroduce the mask requirement at national level. The regions of Valencia and Catalonia already announced on Friday that they were making it mandatory for healthcare providers and patients to wear a mask in their hospitals and health centers.

During the pandemic, the obligation to wear a mask was well respected in Spain, where measures were among the strictest in the world. The face mask requirement was only lifted in July 2023 in places where there are many vulnerable people, such as hospitals, retirement homes and pharmacies.