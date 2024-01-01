Movies on TV: What to watch from January 1 to 7

#Movies #watch #January

Cinema on the small screen this week will be teeming with Oscar titles. Films nominated for the industry’s most prestigious award will alternate on the television schedule. And alongside them on the track are some of the juiciest franchises of the last decade.

The televisions are releasing their most reliable contestants and their decision is understandable – the casual spirit will keep the audience this week as well, and there is no more pleasant pastime than watching movies.

What are the strong titles – timeless classics and new productions – in the program from January 1 to 7, see below:

Monday, January 1:

11:00 a.m. – “Space Crashes: New Legends” (2021) – on bTV Action – The animated semi-feature reunites basketball legend LeBron James with the cartoon characters of “Wacky Drawings”. The basketball player is caught in the world of Bugs Bunny to lead the cartoon characters in a match against a dangerous villain.

21:00 h. – “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret” (2022) – on bTV Cinema – we are in the wizarding world of J. K. Rowling in the years of World War II. Albus Dumbledore has become convinced that the powers of the dark wizard Grindelwald do not stop growing, and to prevent him, he assigns Newt Scamander to gather the best wizards to face him.

Tuesday, January 2:

12:00 – “The dancing with Wolves” (1990) – on AMC – In the cult film classic, Kevin Costner plays an American lieutenant, a hero of the American Civil War. Because of his bravery, he received land in the state of Dakota on the border with the Sioux Indian tribe. Facing a language barrier, fear and mistrust, Costner’s character searches for ways to coexist peacefully with the Indians.

5:15 p.m. – “Seven People” (2008) – on TV1000 – Will Smith stars as a depressed man. To come to terms with his past mistakes, he decides to help seven complete strangers who are struggling with severe life challenges.

21:00 h. – “Eiffel in Love” (2021) – on BNT – the film tells about the passion that inspired Gustave Eiffel to create the Eiffel Tower – the symbol of the French capital Paris. The story begins with the World Exhibition in 1889 and goes back to the romantic and professional events in the life of the great French engineer.

Wednesday, January 3:

22:00 h. – “Above the law” (1988) – on bTV Action – cult action film starring Steven Segal as an undercover agent trained in Vietnam. His mission is to break up a secret arms deal, but when he goes after the illicit affair, the trail leads him to the CIA.

Thursday, January 4:

21:00 h. – “Gran Torino” (2008) – on bTV Cinema – The Clint Eastwood drama introduces us to a retiree and Vietnam War veteran. Life in his neighborhood changes abruptly with the arrival of a group of South Asian expats. A local gang of Asians has formed, instilling fear and violence. And Eastwood’s character gathers neighbors to fight them.

23:55 h. – “Moonlight” (2016) – on TV1000 – The drama, which won the 2017 Oscar for Best Picture (after a bit of an envelope mix-up), traces the childhood, adolescence and adulthood of an African-American gay man. The difficulties he faces because of his sexuality and the consequences of the traumas he lives with as an adult are presented.

Friday, January 5:

00:25 h. – “The Return” (2015) – on Kino Nova – Hugh Glass (the role that won Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar) is a hunter and fur trader who is left half-alive in the wilderness by his own group after being attacked from a bear. But driven by a thirst for revenge, he battles the harsh winter conditions to survive.

4:45 p.m. – “Whoever survives will tell” (2014) – on bTV Cinema – Seth MacFlaren’s comedy revolves around timid farmer Albert, whose girlfriend leaves him for another man. Torn between the desire to defend his honor by challenging his rival to a duel and the fear that he might die, Albert befriends a former outlaw and his mate, who help him gather courage.

Saturday, January 6:

12:30 p.m. – “Hal the Dumpster” (2001) – based on Nova – Incorrigible flirt Hal sleeps with beauty after beauty until he’s enchanted to see only women’s inner beauty. Blind to the magic pulling on him, Hal asks out a morbidly obese girl who, in his eyes, looks like a supermodel.

20:00 h. – “Frozen kingdom” (2013) – by Nova – the animation that obsessed a generation of children tells about the two sisters Elsa and Anna. As children, they are extremely close, but due to Elsa’s unpredictable mysterious powers, their parents separate them until the older sister’s 21st birthday.

21:00 h. – “Captain Phillips” (2013) – on Kino Nova – an American cargo ship is hijacked by pirates 250 km off the Somali coast, and the film shows us both perspectives of the looming clash. One story is of the American captain Richard Phillips with his past from the suburbs in the US, and the other of the Somali chieftain Muse, who grew up in desperate poverty.

Sunday, January 7:

20:00 h. – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003) – on Nova – The first of the Pirates of the Caribbean films focuses on young blacksmith Will, the governor’s daughter Elizabeth and the eccentric pirate Jack Sparrow. Their fates become intertwined when the crew of the pirate ship Black Pearl docks in the city to search for Bill “Kaisha” Turner’s heir.

22:00 h. – “Everything everywhere at once” (2022) – on bTV Action – the recent Oscar blockbuster tells the story of a Chinese family trying to get out of their tax mishaps. But looking for a way to avoid the salty fine that could shut down their family laundromat, they find themselves in a multi-dimensional world where they encounter different versions of themselves.

00:30 h. – “Last resort” (2000) – on bTV Cinema – the iconic horror takes us to the nightmare of a boy who, shortly before flying to London with his friends, dreams that the plane crashes. Frightened by the bad omen, he convinces the rest of the group to cancel their trip. But even though his friends decide to listen to him, mysterious deadly incidents continue to follow on their heels.