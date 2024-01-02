Moxico with new railway branch to facilitate mobility in the region

The province of Moxico will soon gain a railway branch connecting trains between Luena and Saurimo.

The objective, according to governor Ernesto Muangala, is to provide better mobility conditions for the populations of that region of the country.

Muangala hopes that construction work will begin this year on the railway branch to connect the city of Luena to neighboring Saurimo, in the province of Lunda Sul.

On the other hand, he announced the asphalting works on roads that connect the various locations in the province.

Another announcement by the governor is for a photovoltaic plant, which will make it possible to reinforce the capacity to supply electricity, as well as supply drinking water to the population.