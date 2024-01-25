Mozambique: cholera outbreak exceeds 10 thousand cases since October

The National Directorate of Public Health of Mozambique registered, this Sunday, ten thousand cases of cholera in the current outbreak that has mainly affected the north of the country, since October, but with no deaths recorded for more than two weeks, according to official data.

According to the most recent bulletin on the progression of the disease, with data up to January 21st, a total of 10,061 cases of cholera had been recorded in the country since October 1st, with 25 deaths and 7,321 people hospitalized.

In the last ten days, over 800 new cases of the disease have been registered, but without deaths, according to the history of these bulletins.

In the last week, the fatality rate caused by this outbreak fell from 0.3% to 0.2%, according to the bulletin, which continues to identify close to 30 districts, mainly in the north of the country, with active cases of cholera.

The head of the Expanded Vaccination Program of the Ministry of Health, Leonildo Nhampossa, said that a total of 2,268,548 people, over 1 year of age, were vaccinated against cholera in four provinces between January 8th and 12th.