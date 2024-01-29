Mozilla launched a registry of injustices that bully Firefox on Windows, Android and iOS – Živě.cz

#Mozilla #launched #registry #injustices #bully #Firefox #Windows #Android #iOS #Živě.cz

Mozilla launched a new register of injustices Platform Tilt. It records situations in which operating systems treat third-party web browsers unfairly and in some conscious or potentially unconscious way they prefer their own technologies.

The goal is, of course, first of all to point out the complicated situation of Firefox, which cannot rely on its own platform, although this applies to many others as well.

You can nominate an issue on GitHub, with a selection of them broken down by platform in the overview (see image below).

Overview of recognized issues based on suggestions from the issues tracker on GitHub

Under each entry you will find comments from the community, so all of them currently have an open status, which may change with further discussion.

Complex change of default browser

Let’s take a look at the threads associated with Windows – still by far the most widely used desktop platform. According to the Platform Tilt catalog, for example, the difficult (and therefore discriminatory) setting of an alternative default browser is annoying.

Windows 11 no longer offers automation to quickly set the default browser in one click. You have to do everything manually in the Settings app, which is rather discouraging for regular users

The author of this comment points out that instead of the new web browser just asking the user for consent and the user confirming it in a single step, similarly to mobile platforms, especially on newer Windows, it is a much more complex process that is not fully automated, and so will discourage many.

Windows ignores the default web browser

Another complaint concerns the fact that even with a different browser, Windows will continue to prefer Edge for some tasks, although there is no material reason for this. This applies, for example, to the integrated search engine in the Start menu.

Even if you set a different default web browser, many programs in Windows still use Edge. For example, the search engine in the Start menu

Aggressive promotion of (not only) the Edge browser

And thirdly, it is Microsoft’s increasingly aggressive promotional policy, when an inattentive user can unknowingly set Edge as the default browser again, or the operating system will harass him with requests and offers to return to the Edge browser even after a clearly declared intention to use something else.

If a PC user has a different default web browser and, for example, as part of system updates, a similar dialog pops up after restarting, he will easily forget that he has set Edge as the default again

It should be noted that Redmond uses these dubious practices in other Windows products as well – a typical example is the repeated requests to activate the synchronization of user directories to the OneDrive storage, even if the computer owner makes it clear countless times that he does not want such a thing.

Criticism of Android and the closed nature of iOS

In a similar spirit, the criticism of Android in the area of ​​data migration from the default browser and in this case launching the built-in browser for some operations, even if the user sets another program.

Criticisms of Apple’s iOS platform then relate to its general and historical closedness, which complicates the use of own web cores, etc.