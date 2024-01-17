MP Group launches innovative cancer-causing gene screening kit | Daily News

#Group #launches #innovative #cancercausing #gene #screening #kit #Daily #News

17 Jan. 2024 Renaissance Hotel Bangkok Ritthichai Sriwijarn, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Nothaporn Bunbubpha, Chairman of the Executive Board, MP Group (Thailand) Company Limited, a leader in medical laboratory diagnostic innovation. The launch of the HPV The Toilab cervical cancer screening project and the MP Group Genomic Health and Wellness meeting were held to launch the innovation and technology of Genomic and Wellness gene testing that is innovative and technology that focuses on detecting the genes that cause cancer. Disease (Pathogenic variant) with honor from Professor Emeritus Dr. Kasem Wattanachai, Privy Councilor, presided over the project launch ceremony. and participated in giving a special lecture on the topic of Genomic Health and Wellness

Within the event, there were also many experts who participated in providing knowledge through lectures on various topics such as Medical insights into HPV = Stop Cervical Cancer by Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. Witthaya Thithaphan, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Thailand, Genomic Testing – Health Risk Advanced Diseases by Chang-Seok Ki from GC Genome, South Korea and Cancer Gene Check and Diagnosis by Dr. Phasakorn Wanchaijirabon. Assistant Director of the Center for Advanced Expertise in Cancer, Prapokklao Hospital, Chanthaburi By the purpose of organizing this event The goal is to provide a space for exchanging information. as well as disseminate knowledge to the public about cancer and the detection of cancer-causing genes. It hopes to make Thai society aware and see the importance of preventive health care. Especially two types of cancer, such as cervical cancer and breast cancer that cancer is the leading cause of death in the female population

Ritthichai Sriwijarn, Chairman of MP Group, said that at present Genomic Health and Wellness has played an important role in medicine. Both early screening Searching for cancer (Germ Line Mutation) testing for genetic diseases Testing for drug resistance In order to use the diagnostic test results to make treatment plans more efficient by MP Group, as the private sector that specializes in innovation and medical laboratory diagnostic technology. Want to push society to realize the importance of preventive health care. Especially reducing death rates from two types of cancer: cervical cancer and breast cancer which is the leading cause of death in the female population of Thailand

By organizing today’s event, in addition to introducing innovation and technology for cervical cancer screening. With a sample collection kit for self-detection of genes that cause cervical cancer or HPV Check Self Sampling Kit that is easy to use, painless and gives accurate test results comparable to traditional methods. Importantly, a total of 14 cervical cancer strains can be screened and identified, both the most prevalent strains in Thai women are strains 16, 18, 52, 58 and the second most common strains are 31, 33. , 35, 39, 45, 51, 56, 59, 66, 68 is also a response to the government’s policy to reduce and eliminate cervical cancer from Thailand. This is now considered a matter of joy for Thai people after the NHSO has allowed people to be able to screen themselves for cervical cancer. This will allow Thai people to have universal access to screening. Because the heart is important for cancer screening. That is, the sooner you know, the more you can prevent, the more you can reduce the risk. This is in line with the MP Group’s determination to be a part of the drive for Thai people to have a sustainable and good life.

While Nathaporn Bunbubpha, Chairman of the Executive Board of MP Group, added: The goal of organizing this event has two important objectives. The first is to campaign for Thai people to have access to self-screening for genes that cause cervical cancer. Through a cervical cancer screening project called HPV The Toilab after finding shocking information that Women working in offices are screened for this type of cancer at a very low rate. Innovation and technology for self-testing kits will help everyone access screening more conveniently and easily. Especially the target group of women aged 30-59 years. This project has an important goal: To communicate to Thai women to be aware of cervical cancer screening. and to reduce and eliminate cervical cancer from Thailand.

And the second thing is To disseminate and provide knowledge to Thai society about cancer This is because cancer is a disease with the highest death rate for both women and men. Especially among women In addition to cervical cancer There is another type of cancer that causes a high number of deaths in women, that is, breast cancer. Therefore, today, MP The group was honored by many experts to be speakers on the stage. To communicate and provide important information in various aspects to make society aware and have knowledge and understanding in protecting yourself and reducing the risk of cancer. Especially with breast cancer. Currently, there is very effective screening technology. Such technology can be used both in hospitals and And by yourself at home or at work, either check for yourself or check for family members.

By organizing this event In addition to having an important objective for the public to see the importance of undergoing screening. It also aims to make breast cancer a second cancer that everyone can prevent. So that this disease will be completely reduced from Thailand in the future. MP Group is committed to being one of the main private sector organizations that will work with various public health agencies to eliminate cervical cancer from Thailand ( HPV Zero) using modern screening tests that can be quickly checked for timely treatment and will help to develop a vaccine to protect against HPV virus that covers all strains that are epidemic in Thailand. With the intention of striving to make every Thai person have good health leading to Wellness Living or sustainable health.