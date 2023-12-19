MPLA BP and CC meet in Luanda at the beginning of the week

The MPLA Political Bureau and the Central Committee of the party that supports the government will meet in Luanda, at the Futungo II Tourist Complex, and at the Belas Conference Center, next week.

The meeting, which takes place on the 18th and 19th of this month, according to a note sent to the editors of the Kianda’s Mailwill be guided by the President of the party, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

According to the note, the meeting will serve as a prelude to the meeting of the Central Committee, which should take place on Tuesday, to ratify the decisions taken by the Political Bureau.

The draft Annual Activity Plan and the MPLA Budget for the political year 2024 are on the work agenda, in addition to other aspects linked to the internal life of the Party, with emphasis on the change in the “Organization and Functioning” regulations. of certain Departments of the Central Committee, aiming to adapt them to the challenges of the present and the future.