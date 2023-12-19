MPLA BP and CC meet in Luanda at the beginning of the week –

The MPLA Political Bureau and the Central Committee of the party that supports the government will meet in Luanda, at the Futungo II Tourist Complex, and at the Belas Conference Center, next week.

The meeting, which takes place on the 18th and 19th of this month, according to a note sent to the editors of the Kianda’s Mailwill be guided by the President of the party, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

According to the note, the meeting will serve as a prelude to the meeting of the Central Committee, which should take place on Tuesday, to ratify the decisions taken by the Political Bureau.

The draft Annual Activity Plan and the MPLA Budget for the political year 2024 are on the work agenda, in addition to other aspects linked to the internal life of the Party, with emphasis on the change in the “Organization and Functioning” regulations. of certain Departments of the Central Committee, aiming to adapt them to the challenges of the present and the future.

Also Read:  Patria NEW Bonds 2023: check HERE for current subsidies to collect TODAY in Venezuela

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News