MPLA denies divisions within the party and guarantees to win elections in 2027 –

The MPLA Political Bureau called the press this Tuesday, 12th, to talk about its 67th anniversary, celebrated last Saturday, 10th. During the meeting, Rui Falcão said that his party “knew how to adapt to the reality of each moment” and secured victory in the 2027 elections.

“The MPLA’s historical process has gone through many difficult problems and that is what encourages us, on a daily basis it makes us believe in a better day, it strengthens us, we are in a delicate moment but we will win”, he argued.

Falcão said that in the midst of difficulties, the MPLA proclaimed independence and faced a war. The comrades’ Secretary of Information and Propaganda guaranteed that the party in power will win the 2027 elections:

“It’s a good thing there is this rhetoric from some, because that’s how they lost in 2008, 2012, 2017, 2022 and will lose in 2027”, said the MPLA spokesperson.

Asked about the existence of groups within the party and a movement that aims to achieve leadership, Rui Falcão was categorical in stating that “there are no bees or wasps” within the MPLA:

Regarding alleged divisionism within the party, Rui Falcão assured that “there is no indication of a lack of unity, cohesion, nor does he know of the existence of bees or wasps”, he said and continued: “what I know is that we are a united party , a democratic party where people have the freedom to have a different opinion and we are already used to that. It can be admired by anyone who is not used to living in a democracy.”

The comrades’ spokesperson said he was not aware of the existence of a supposed second movement within the MPLA that aspires to the leadership of the party, at a time when the party organization is not in congress.

Rui Falcão said that “an individual will cannot be taken to the collective in this way”, he explained and went on: “now whether this will have any political impact, we will see later”, he concluded.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News