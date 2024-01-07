Mr. Biden has been invited to deliver his annual address to the US Congress on March 7

#Biden #invited #deliver #annual #address #Congress #March

“At a time of great challenges in our country,” Mike Johnson said in a statement, “it is my solemn duty to call upon you to address a joint session of Congress on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to fulfill your constitutional duty to report on situation in our country”.

The appeal will take place later than usual this year, after so-called Super Tuesday, which is scheduled for March 5, when voters go to the polls in more than a dozen states, including densely populated California and Texas.

In the past, the address to a joint session of Congress was announced in late January or early February.

The White House did not immediately comment on the invitation.

