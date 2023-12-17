mRNA vaccines can also lead to the production of foreign proteins

#mRNA #vaccines #lead #production #foreign #proteins

A peer-reviewed publication (1) in the authoritative journal Nature shows that, in addition to the Sars-Cov-2 spike protein, the mRNA vaccines lead to the production of numerous other proteins against which an immune response can be generated in vaccinees.

Surprising

This surprising finding is the result of one of the “tricks” of the mRNA vaccines, the use of an unnatural building block in the mRNA code called pseudouridine to reduce the degradation of the mRNA and the induction of intense inflammatory responses. Like some of these pseudouridine-building blocks are next to each other, the mRNA is sometimes read incorrectly, which can lead to an unexpected protein instead of a spike protein.

The authors show that the amount of these “wrong proteins” can amount to up to 10% of the total production. The DNA vector vaccines, such as those from Janssen and AstraZeneca, do not show this problem because they do not use pseudouridine.

Frame shifting

The mRNA corona vaccines are new because they are genetic vaccines. This means that they contain a code for the protein against which an immune response must be generated, and therefore not the protein itself. The decoding of mRNA into protein occurs in the cell by the ribosome. The ribosome reads the “words” of the mRNA code and translates them into a protein. Three consecutive building blocks of the mRNA (“letters of the code”) are decoded into one building block of the protein, called an amino acid. In this way, a chain of amino acids is made from the mRNA code (figure). There are 64 different code words in the mRNA that code for 20 different amino acids plus a stop signal.

The production of a protein (polypeptide) based on the genetic code in the mRNA by a ribosome. Note the three consecutive mRNA building blocks that are decoded into one amino acid by a special adapter, tRNA. Source: wikipedia.

Because there are no spaces between the three-letter “words” of the mRNA, it is important that reading the code starts at the right place.

Word example: the code

omazeikommetmijmee

should be translated as:

+0: ​​grandma said come with me

not like:

+1: or maz eik omm etm ijm ee of:

+2: om aze iko mme tmi jme e

In this example, +0 is correct frame and the +1 and +2 are frame shifts.

The pseudouridine used in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines causes the ribosome to slip during decoding and possibly end up in a different frame. If the ribosome slips once it enters frame +1, if it slips twice it enters frame +2. If it slips three times, it returns to the right frame, +0.

The adventitious proteins that are made are unnatural, just like frame shift-words from the word example. The study shows that an immune response against the +1 proteins was induced in five of the 21 Pfizer mRNA vaccinees studied (23%). +2 proteins were not tested.

Possible dangers

Like the other unexpected problems with the mRNA vaccination platform such as immune tolerance and DNA contamination, this new discovery brings new potential dangers. First, it is unpredictable what the +1 and +2 proteins will do in the cell. Maybe nothing, but maybe they disrupt an important process. Secondly, they are foreign proteins that could trigger harmful immune responses in some people.

The sample of five people with an immune reaction against the +1 proteins is far too small to be able to make a statement about the risks of possible side effects.

The authors indicate that they have a solution for the “ribosome slippage” of the mRNA vaccines. They say they can make the technology much safer.

“We can remove the error-prone code from the mRNA in vaccines, so that the body starts making the proteins we need for an immune response, without accidentally making other proteins as well. The safety issue for future mRNA drugs is that misdirected immunity has enormous potential to be harmful, so off-target immune responses should always be avoided.”

Stop now

The Doctors Collective believes that the precautionary principle should take precedence, and that due to all the unexpected problems with this technology, appropriate safety studies should first be done and no further experimentation on the population should be allowed. This is also due to safety signals, the risk of serious side effects and unexplained excess mortality, which is partly associated with vaccination campaigns.

Reference

Mulroney, T.E., Pöyry, T., Yam-Puc, J.C. et al. N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. Nature (2023).

