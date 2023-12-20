MSG will try to take revenge from the Dobelniks in the leaders’ duel in the LČ handball tomorrow – Handball – Sportacentrs.com

#MSG #revenge #Dobelniks #leaders #duel #LČ #handball #tomorrow #Handball #Sportacentrs.com

So far, Murjani handball players have experienced failures in only two games. On November 20, “ASK Zemessardze/LSPA” convincingly beat Murjani team. The two teams met for the first time this season on September 14, when MSG won 36:29. On the other hand, in the second game, Murjani handball players were unable to gain the upper hand throughout the game, losing to the opponent with a score of 20:30 at the end of the game.

On the other hand, Dobele’s “Tenax”, despite the resistance shown by its opponents, still maintains an endless series of successes, confidently remaining in the leading positions.

Dobele Tenax head coach Sandris Veršakovs: “For every game I look at which players to put on the field. Of course, before the Baltic League games, there is a kind of saving and I give the opportunity to play more and gain experience for the young guys. Nikita and Kugis got used to micro-injuries, but now they are back, but injuries are always there and the team rotates, so it’s good to have someone to rotate with. I think it will be an interesting game on Thursday, top teams, everyone needs points. We cannot relax and we are waiting for a good fight!”

MSG head coach Arnolds Straume: “We are in the mood and ready for the game. Unfortunately, we will not have a full squad, because Valdis Kalniņš is injured and we want to spare him, as the U18 national team matches are ahead, so we will not risk it. Of course, the loss to the ASK team was painful, but we have already left the game in the past. Games were also played against Ogri, Skriveri, Ludza. We are preparing for a tough fight tomorrow. We understand that Dobele is the favorite, but we will play at home and try to do something against them. We hope for a good fight!”

After 12 played games, Dobelnik have accumulated 24 points in the overall standings, while MSG is currently in 3rd place with 20 points. “ASK Zemessardze/LSPA” is one place higher with the same number of points, but they have already played 13 games in total.

Overall rating

VKomandaSUNZVārtiP1.Tenax Dobele121200+185242.ASK Zemessardze/LSPA131003+87203.MSĘ121002+116204.Ogre/Hydrox12705+61145.SK Latgols144010-7686.Salaspils144010-9987.Vaiňode12309-1 0468. Skriveri&Aizkraukle131012-1562

Resources used:

Latvian Handball Federation