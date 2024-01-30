#MSI #Claw #configurations #revealed

The new Intel Core Ultra processor will be on the market within weeks.

A serious battle is expected this year in the handheld console market that has risen from the ashes, after the previous AMD Ryzen processor models, the first Intel Core Ultra model was introduced in the form of the MSI Claw. The product unveiled at CES uses the latest technologies available, including the Intel Arc video controller, so it can be a serious rival to AMD-based devices.

MSI Claw

In return, unfortunately, Claw may also make those interested in its purchase sweat, thanks to the manufacturer’s webshop, the prices of the device, which will be released in February or March, have been confirmed. There will be a total of three configurations, they will only differ in terms of processor and storage.

The configurations are:

Intel Core Ultra 5 135H + 512 GB SSD: $700 (~252 thousand forints net)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H + 512 GB SSD: $750 (~269,000 HUF net)

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H + 1 TB SSD: $800 (~287 thousand forints net)

Finally, thanks to research by The Verge, it was revealed that the handheld console’s 7-inch IPS touch display with 1920×1080 pixels supports automatic adjustment of the refresh rate to the frame rate of games, which eliminates image tearing and results in smoother motion. The VRR function works in the range of 48-120 Hz, i.e. it is functional starting from 48 FPS.

Among the currently available handheld consoles, only the ASUS ROG Ally supports variable refresh rates.

