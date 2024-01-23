MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X, Review

#MSI #GeForce #RTX #Super #16G #VENTUS #Review

After the launch last week of the RTX 4070 SUPER, today it is the turn of its older sister. That is why today we have for your review the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X, since in this model there will be no Founders Edition. Before us we have a graphics card with a triple fan heatsink that makes use of the chip AD103 of the Ada Lovelace architecture, the same as the RTX 4080 and the future RTX 4080 SUPER. However, or does with a count 8,448 CUDA cores and 2,610 MHzbeing accompanied by 16 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps that operate through a 256 GB/s bus.

Before starting the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X we want to thank NVIDIA your trust in El Chapuzas Informático by giving us this graphics card for analysis.

Technical Specifications of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

Arquitectura

Ada Lovelace

GPU

NVIDIA AD103-275-A1 (TSMC 4N)

8,448 CUDA cores

264 4th generation Tensor cores

66 3rd generation RT cores

66 SMs / 264 TMUs / 96 ROPS

2 NVENC 8th generation encoders

5th generation NVDEC decoder Base core clock: 2,340 MHz

Boost: 2,610 MHz Memory 16 GB GDDR6X @ 10,500 MHz (21 Gbps)

Bus de 266 bits (672,3 GB/s)

64 MB L2 cache memory Cooling VENTUS 3X heatsink

Three TORX FAN 4.0 fans Video outputs 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a – 8K @ 60 Hz

1 x HDMI 2.1 – 8K @ 60 Hz PCI Express 4.0 x16 Interface Power Connector 12V-2×6

Includes 2 x PCIe 8-pin adapter

Requires 700W power supply TGP power: 285W Dimensions 308 x 120 x 52 mm (3 slots) Weight 1.1 kg

Packaging and Accessories

We begin the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X placing your packaging on our work table. Before us we have a robust black cardboard box that shows us the design of the product on the front, while on the back it details its main characteristics.

Inside it, we see how the graphics card is perfectly protected by a foam frame and an antistatic bag, leaving the accessories well organized.

In addition to the quick user guide, a metal GPU support and the 2x 8-pin PCIe to 12V-2×6 adapter cable. Signed by NVIDIA, it is an updated version of the initial 12VHPWR that has caused so much talk.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X Heatsink

We enter the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X focused first on your VENTUS 3X heatsink. Known from previous models, it offers a design that combines black and gray colors occupying 3 slots, since it is not in vain that it specifies some dimensions of 308 x 120 x 52 mm. Thanks to this, it allows us to house a total of three TORX FAN 4.0 fans which will surely help keep temperatures at bay.

A unique aspect of this model is that it does not have LED lighting, reserved for other heatsinks of the brand. What he does count on is the 12V-2×6 power connector, the revision of the controversial 12VHPWR that now promises not to cause problems. In any case, with a TGP de 285Wit only requires a 300W cable and a power supply of at least 700Wso we should not have problems with any cable model or adapters.

On the other side of the card, we find the conector PCI Express 4.0 which allows its connection to the motherboard. Like the rest of the model of this generation, it does not make the leap to the PCI Express 5.0 interface, since not even the RTX4090 saturates the bus in its version 4.0 and therefore it is not necessary.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X It offers a total of four video outputs on its external side. Specifically, we have 3 DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.1 connector. Each of them offers video 8K HDR de 60 Hzas well as 4K up to 240Hzso it allows you to enjoy the games at their maximum splendor.

We turn the card to see how on its back side it has a plastic backplate which obviously does not help the cooling of the components. Leave both the core area and part of the heatsink ajar, ideal for better cooling.

As we can see in the previous image, the heatsink is noticeably larger than the card’s PCB, something common in high-end models that require a powerful heatsink to keep temperatures controlled.

Disassembling the VENTUS 3X heatsinkwe can see how it has a wide nickel-plated copper base which uses thermal paste to extract heat from the core, as well as thermal pads for the memories. All of this is connected with the aluminum finned radiator through a total of 6 nickel-plated copper heatpipesalso having two additional plates responsible for extracting heat from the VRM.

Core AD103-275-A1 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

We now focus on the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X in the core NVIDIA AD103-275-A1 that gives it life. It is the same one that we find in the RTX 4080 and in the future RTX 4080 SUPER, although this time it is made up of 8,448 CUDA cores, 264 4th generation Tensor Cores y 66 3rd generation RT cores (vs. 9,725 CUDA for the RTX 4080). Offers a 2,340 MHz base frequency which increases to a 2,610 MHz boost frequency, both values ​​above the RTX 4080 (2,505 MHz). Furthermore, it counts as the latter with two 8th generation NVENC encoders and a 5th generation NVDEC decoder to speed up AV1 video compression and decompression.

Around the core, we find 16 GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps that, through a bus de 256 bitsallows achieving a 672.3 GB/s bandwidth.

Test Equipment

To carry out the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3Xwe have used our usual testing team made up of:

Chasis Thermaltake Core P3 TG Pro

Placa base MSI MEG Z690 Unify

Procesador Intel Core i9-12900K

MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 liquid cooling

Memoria G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB @ 5600 MHz

Fuente be quiet! Dark Power 13 de 1000W

Windows 11 Pro Operating System

Driver NVIDIA GeForce GTX 551.52

Before starting the review tests, we checked all aspects of this card with GPU-Z. We see how it offers a 672.3.2 GB/s bandwidthand 250.6 GPixel/s pixel fill and a texture fill of 689,0 GTexel/s.

Consumo de la MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G WIND 3X

We start with the first test of the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X analyzing card consumption. We have used the NVIDIA PCAT tool that allows us to measure the complete consumption of the card, both the PCIe slot and the 12V connector.

As we can see in the previous graph, The average consumption of the card is 285W con peaks up to 320W while passing the 3DMark Speed ​​Way test. We thus have a consumption of around 20-25W above the original RTX 4070 Ti and around 15W below the RTX 4080, so it is within what was obvious to expect.

Temperatures and Loudness

Under an ambient temperature of 21 ºC, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X is around 40ºC at rest with the fans offso it is totally silent.

At full capacity, The temperature is around 65 ºC with a noise level of 39.1 dB which is not audible above ambient noise. Meanwhile, under overclocking, it maintains the temperature and only slightly increases the loudness to 40.1 dB to be slightly audible, but not at all annoying.

Performance of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

Benchmarks

We begin performance testing for the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X comparing the results of the 3DMark Time Spy / Port Royal / Speed ​​Way, Superposition Benchmark (4K) and VRMark – Blue Room benchmarks.

Content creation benchmarks

Being a perfectly valid card for professional environments, we also analyzed its performance for rendering and creating 3D content using the Blender (Monster) and V-Ray 4/5 tests.

Game Battery

Below we show you the list of games with which we have analyzed the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X. All of them have been tested with resolutions Full HD (2.340 x 1.080), Quad HD (2.560 x 1.440) y Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160), indicating in the titles the quality of filters used (ultra by default) and whether Ray Tracing or rescaling with DLSS or FSR has been used.

Age of Empire IV

A plague of Tale: Requiem (DLSS 3 Performance)

Control (RT Alto + DLSS)

Crysis Remastered

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT Ultra + DLSS 3 / FSR 2.1 Ultra Performance)

Death Stranding (DLSS)

Diablo IV (DLSS 3 / FSR 2 Performance)

Eternal Doom (RT + DLSS Performance)

Dying Light 2 (RT + DLSS / FSR Rendimiento)

F1 22 (DLSS 3 / FSR 2 Performance)

Final Fantasy XV Bench (DLSS)

God of War (DLSS 2.3 / FSR 2 Ultra Performance)

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hogwarts Legacy (RT + DLSS 3 / FSR 2 Performance)

Metro Exodus (Ultra / RTX)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (DLSS 3 / FSR 2 Performance)

Overwatch 2 (FSR 1)

The Witcher 3 (RT + DLSS 3 / FSR 2)

Total War Saga TROY

Full HD Games

QHD Games

4K/UHD gaming

Overclocking

We are finishing the tests of the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X and it’s time to analyze its overclocking capacity. For this we have used the MSI Afterburner software, although we can use alternatives from other brands. An important aspect of this model is that it comes with the power limit blocked, so we will not be able to give the core extra voltage. Even so, we have been able to stably configure a overclocking of +200 MHz for the core and +2000 MHz for the memories.

In practice, this overclocking translates into going to a effective frequency of 2,760 MHz from the original 2,685 MHz, as well as configure memories at 25 Gbps instead of 21 Gbps.

In this way, we obtain a performance improvement with 4% overclocking, a figure not too large, but that always allows us to obtain some extra FPS.

Conclusions of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

We conclude the review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X with the same bittersweet taste that the RTX 4070 SUPER left us with at its launch. We are facing a “new graphics card” that technologically does not provide anything new, since basically we are facing a trimmed down RTX 4080.

In any case, with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER we are looking at cards that are ideal for demanding gamers who want to enjoy titles in QHD resolution and 144 Hz. Likewise, we can enjoy games in UHD and 60 Hz, although in both cases we will have to use DLSS technology to obtain extra frames if we also want to use Ray Tracing. Of course, we must highlight that DLSS 3 or DLSS 3.5 offer a noticeable performance improvement and deliver better image quality than competing technologies.

We can find for sale the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X with a official price of 934.90 euros, a price that places it about 100 euros above the original RTX 4070 Ti. Of course, it is also more than 300 euros below the RTX 4080, covering a gap in the mid-high range and replacing the original model on the market.

Main advantages + Better performance/price ratio than the RTX 4080/td> + Very efficient heatsink: silent and with good temperatures + Great performance in QHD Ultra games at 144 Hz or UHD at 60 Hz + DLSS 3 technology allows a great extra performance Negative Aspects – It does not provide anything new technologically speaking – The improvement over the RTX 4070 Ti is not very great Other aspects * 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 + HDMI 2.1

From El Chapuzas Informático we grant you the Gold Award to the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G VENTUS 3X.