MSI introduces the Monarch 13 Laptop with an Intel Ultra 7 processor

Jakarta (ANTARA) – MSI introduced its newest laptop, the MSI Monarch 13, in China, offering a number of advantages including a 2.8K OLED screen and an Intel Ultra 7 processor.

The Monarch 13 weighs 990g and is 16.9 millimeters thick, as reported on the Gizmochina page, Sunday (31/12). The device is equipped with a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that displays rich colors with 100 percent DCI-P3 color coverage.

Inside MSI’s newest laptop, there is a Core Ultra 7 155H processor and an Arc graphics card, coupled with 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot.

One of the superior features of the MSI Monarch 13 is its impressive battery capacity of 75Wh, promising up to 16 hours of battery life.

The laptop supports 100W PD fast charging. The Monarch 13 also comes with a 3D noise reduction camera, a multi-microphone setup, and a Wi-Fi 7 wireless card.

The laptop carries Intel Evo certification. This means the laptop meets some of Intel’s strict rules, such as having a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 chip or higher, a good screen (at least 1080p), a fast Thunderbolt 4 connection, and a battery that lasts at least 9 hours.

The Monarch Laptop is currently available in China, priced at 9,999 yuan (around Rp. 21.7 million) for the Intel Ultra 7 155H + 32G + 1T configuration.

