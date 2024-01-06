MSI introduces three QD OLED monitors, including a 49” one with 1800R curve – Computer – News

#MSI #introduces #OLED #monitors #including #1800R #curve #Computer #News

MSI introduces three QD OLED monitors. The MGP 271QRX is a 27” monitor with a 1440p resolution. The MPG 321URX is a 32” monitor and has a 2160p resolution. The MGP 491CQP is a 49” ultrawide monitor with an 1800R curvature and a resolution of 5120×1440 pixels.

The MGP 271QRX is a flat QD OLED monitor with a 26.5” panel, a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16 to 9. According to MSI, the device has a response time of 0.03 milliseconds and can display 1.07 billion different display colors. It is not clear which color spaces the monitor supports. The 27” monitor supports 10bit colors, has a DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and has a refresh rate of 360Hz.

The MPG 321URX is also a flat QD OLED monitor. The 31.5” panel has a resolution of 2840×2160 pixels. The aspect ratio is also 16 to 9 and the monitor also has a response time of 0.03 milliseconds. The screen can also display 1.07 billion colors, although it is not clear which color spaces the monitor will support. The monitor supports 10bit color and also has a True Black 400 certification. The refresh rate is 240Hz.

MSI also introduces the MGP 491CQP. This is a 49” ultrawide monitor with a curvature of 1800R. This means that the curve corresponds to that of a circle with a radius of 1800 mm. The aspect ratio of this monitor is 32 to 9 and the device has a response time of 0.03 milliseconds. The panel can display 1.07 billion colors, but it is not clear which color spaces are supported. This 49” monitor supports 10bit colors, DisplayHDR True Black 400 and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

MSI has built technology into the QD OLED monitors that reduces the risk of burn-in. That tech is called MSI OLED Care 2.0. The monitors do not have active cooling. The manufacturer believes that graphene, among other things, is used to dissipate heat. At the time of writing, it is not clear when these QD OLED monitors will hit the market and how much they will cost.