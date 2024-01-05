MSI is also riding on the laurels of the Steam Deck

#MSI #riding #laurels #Steam #Deck

The Taiwanese manufacturer also wants to carve out a slice of the gaming handheld computer market, so at the upcoming CES 2024, it will unveil the Steam Deck and ROG Ally challenger. We already have a teaser video of the gadget.

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, MSI will present its own Steam Deck challenger. Certainly, the demand for handheld gamer PCs is growing, and the Taiwanese manufacturer is well aware of this. The company has already presented a teaser video on Instagram, which reveals that the machine has two analog sticks and decent air vents, but we can’t see it in its entirety yet.

MSI is already the third manufacturer that is thinking in a similar category. In addition to the Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally has been on the market since June 2023 at a starting price of $600. Its hardware is more powerful than Valve’s solution, but the price is also higher. The Lenovo Legion Go uses the same AMD chipset as the Ally, but has a larger screen and controls that can be snapped off like the Switch’s Joy-Con. However, $700 is quite a hefty price.

We wonder what specifications MSI’s gadget will have and, most importantly, at what price it will offer it all. CES 2024 will be held January 9-12. will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Also Read:  8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth & 2.4g Controller with Charging Dock for Switch and Windows

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss
The Ukrainians struck a prominent Russian object – They suggest a very heavy loss
Posted on
Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Posted on
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
Posted on
Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News