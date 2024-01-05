MSI is also riding on the laurels of the Steam Deck

#MSI #riding #laurels #Steam #Deck

The Taiwanese manufacturer also wants to carve out a slice of the gaming handheld computer market, so at the upcoming CES 2024, it will unveil the Steam Deck and ROG Ally challenger. We already have a teaser video of the gadget.

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, MSI will present its own Steam Deck challenger. Certainly, the demand for handheld gamer PCs is growing, and the Taiwanese manufacturer is well aware of this. The company has already presented a teaser video on Instagram, which reveals that the machine has two analog sticks and decent air vents, but we can’t see it in its entirety yet.

MSI is already the third manufacturer that is thinking in a similar category. In addition to the Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally has been on the market since June 2023 at a starting price of $600. Its hardware is more powerful than Valve’s solution, but the price is also higher. The Lenovo Legion Go uses the same AMD chipset as the Ally, but has a larger screen and controls that can be snapped off like the Switch’s Joy-Con. However, $700 is quite a hefty price.

We wonder what specifications MSI’s gadget will have and, most importantly, at what price it will offer it all. CES 2024 will be held January 9-12. will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.