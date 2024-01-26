MSI launches the world’s first Gaming Handheld with Core™ Ultra CPU. Pre-orders open today!

#MSI #launches #worlds #Gaming #Handheld #Core #Ultra #CPU #Preorders #open #today

MSI boasts the cutting-edge technology of MSI’s exclusive HyperFlow cooling system and ultra-large 53Wh battery for longer and more stable gaming sessions.

With the spirit of AI technology that has shaken the whole world in the past year and MSI as the world’s leading premium laptop brand. Stepped into the path of reality Both in terms of modern design Unmatched performance and new technology and innovation By launching the world’s first gaming handheld with Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, the Claw.

It also comes with ARC™ graphics with up to 8 Xe Cores as well as advanced XeSS technology, helping gamers ensure smooth operation even when playing AAA games because the device comes with a cooling system. Strong HyperFlow heating for smooth cooling It’s got a big 53Wh battery and Thunderbolt 4, the best connectivity yet. This makes it the ultimate portable gaming device for gamers.

Intel® Core™ Ultra with ARC™: A revolution in gaming graphics.

Core™ Ultra features a new silicon architecture. Supports AI applications and integrated graphics using ARC™, which has up to 8 Xe cores. With this specification, the graphics performance is twice as good as the previous generation. And it has also been improved with technology. XeSS’s super-sampling enables ARC™ to deliver smooth 1080p gaming at medium settings. The SOC also supports advanced video codecs including AV1, H.265 and VP9, ​​ensuring that Streaming in high quality with low specs is definitely possible with this Gaming Handheld with Core™ Ultra: Claw.

The world’s first Gaming Handheld with Core™ Ultra: The Claw

MSI’s Claw has shown a breakthrough in portable gaming. It comes with an Intel Core™ Ultra processor and Intel XeSS technology, which will raise the level of FPS in playing games more smoothly. Even for AAA games, the device also uses MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology, which consists of dual fans. With a heat pipe that will help in dissipating heat efficiently. This ensures that users can play their games at the highest level at all times.

The Claw has the highest-capacity 53Whr battery available, allowing for up to approximately 2 hours of gaming under maximum settings. Makes gamers enjoy playing longer. It also features MSI Center M or UI for easy access to common features and settings. Claw also supports MSI APP Player, expanding the gaming possibilities on Android. Claw also has Ergonomically designed to fit many hand sizes. Helps improve the gaming experience. The 7″ touch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and beautiful visuals with fast response times.

All in all, the MSI Claw opens a new and cutting-edge door for gaming. It offers unrivaled portability with advanced technology. Ergonomic design and powerful performance features

At the same time, MSI Thailand has also opened Pre-Order for those interested. You can contact the distributor from January 24, 2024 – February 11, 2024 only to receive the MSI Claw Gift Pack, a special set of free gifts for those who Pre-Order the first 200 orders only!

Product information

Model Name

Claw A1M

Processor

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Chipset

Integrated SoC

Memory

LPDDR5 onboard, 16GB, dual channel

Display

7″ FHD (1920 x 1080), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, Touch Screen, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB(Typical), 500nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics

Intel® Arc Graphics

Storage Slot

1 x NVMe M.2 2230 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4

Sensor

6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor

Communication

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4

Audio

2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / Hi-Res Audio ready

I/O Port

1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x Audio combo jack

1x Power button with Finger Print Sensor

Battery/Adapter

6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53Whr / 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0

Dimension

294 (W) x 117(D) x 21.2(H) mm

Weight

675 g

Color

Black

