MSI shows Cubi 6 mini PCs with Raptor Lake U CPUs and 0.8 liter capacity – Computer – News

#MSI #shows #Cubi #mini #PCs #Raptor #Lake #CPUs #liter #capacity #Computer #News

MSI is releasing a successor to the Cubi 5 mini PC. The Cubi 6 comes in two variants, both with a Raptor Lake U processor and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The devices have a capacity of 0.826 liters.

MSI has not yet provided many details about the Cubi 6, which it will show during the CES fair. The company lists the Cubi 6 1M and the Cubi 6 13M as names for the mini PCs, with the only difference being that the 13M will receive support for Intel’s business vPro platform. This immediately makes the model seem more aimed at business users.

What MSI says about the devices is that they both have two Thunderbolt 4 ports. One of these functions as a USB-PD input, so that the device can receive its power supply via, for example, a connected monitor. Furthermore, MSI says that the mini PC will have a Raptor Lake U processor from Intel and dual-channel DDR5 memory. A photo of the device also shows that the device has a micro SD slot.

MSI says the mini PC has a capacity of 0.826 liters, but further details are not known. It is also not clear when the model will be released and what it will cost.