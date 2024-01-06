MSI shows off at CES: razor-sharp monitors and economical but powerful desktops – Computer – .Plans

#MSI #shows #CES #razorsharp #monitors #economical #powerful #desktops #Computer #.Plans

At MSI the user is central. The company offers all the products you need to play and work perfectly. To make it easy for you, the program is divided into three parts. In the MAG series you will find ideal products to get acquainted with the brand, in the MPG series you will find products that offer more options, functionality and performance, and MEG is positioned at the top of the range. This way you can always find your way through MSI’s enormous range.

Ultimate performance and unique features: MEG Trident X2

The MEG Trident X2 is the ultimate system from MSI. This machine is the ideal choice for those who simply want the best performance but don’t want to grab a screwdriver. The machine is powered by the latest Intel Core i9 processor from the Raptor Lake series. In addition, you can rely on high performance in games and numerous professional applications, thanks to a built-in Nvidia RTX 4000 video card.

With the Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, this system can achieve a boost frequency of up to 6GHz. The combination of the fast RTX video card and the new Intel Core processor also provides a huge boost in AI performance.

The housing of the X2 is very well thought out. The cabinet is divided into separate compartments in which the various components remain cool and therefore offer the top performance you expect.

The X2 is not only lightning fast, but also equipped with a special feature. On the front of the cabinet you will find a handy screen on which you can directly control many functions of the system.

Save energy

In addition to the X2, MSI is also releasing a new variant of the extremely compact MAG Trident RS. This system is the best alternative to a game console. It is not only small, but also very economical. The latter is due to the fact that this is one of the first systems based on the 12VO energy supply system. This makes the new MAG Trident RS up to thirty percent more economical than its predecessor.

MSI zet in op QD-oled

QD-OLED is the superlative of OLED. The technology offers the same advantages as OLED: powerful colors, excellent contrast and deep black. With QD-OLED this is combined with the use of quantum dots, making the colors even more beautiful and sparkling. This offers enormous advantages when playing games, and of course when working with photos and videos.

At the CES, MSI will also present the MPG 271QRX QD-OLED, a 27-inch screen with a refresh rate of 360Hz and 0.03ms GtG response time. Thanks to a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, the screen offers a perfect overview of your tasks.

For those who would like to see even more, there is the MPG 321URX QD-OLED. With this screen you benefit from a refresh rate of 240Hz, and it also has a response time of 0.03ms. The screen measures 32 inches and has 3840×2160 pixels.

Both screens have MSI OLED Care 2.0 on board to prevent burn-in.

The absolute top model is the 49-inch MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. This screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 0.03ms, and has no less than 5120×1440 pixels.

Rapid IPS

For those who do not want or cannot spend a huge amount, MSI is launching the MAG 274UPF, a 3840×2160 pixel screen. This model is equipped with a rapid IPS screen with 1ms GtG response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

